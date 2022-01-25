When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in February 2022?

It looks like the next Community Day in Pokemon Go will feature another Grass-type.

Although Spheal was the focus of January’s first Community Day, Bulbasaur also had a smaller Community Day that allowed trainers to get the ever-so-popular Frenzy Plant on Venusaur. The month of February promises to bring another old-time Grass-type, as well as an opportunity for trainers to stock up on Stardust.

Pokemon GO's official Twitter handle revealed details about the upcoming February Community Day on January 24.

Johto Pokemon featured in new Community Day

The focus for the February Community Day in 2022 will be Hoppip. The event will officially take place on February 12 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

Hoppit is actually both Grass-type and Flying-type, a combination only Tropius, Rowlett, Dartrix, and Shaymin-Sky share. It’s native to the Johto region, congregating in grassy areas like the route below Violet City.

As with past Community Days, Hoppip’s final evolution will also be getting a new move. Trainers who evolve Skiploom during the event for up to two hours afterward will get a Jumpluff that knows the move Acrobatics.

The full statistical breakdown of Acrobatics is not out yet, but it has been confirmed that the move will have 110 base power in PvP and 100 base power in Raids.

Jumpluff will get the new move Acrobatics during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the main series games, Acrobatics actually has only 55 base power. Its damage output doubles if the user isn’t holding an item. Since there aren’t any held items in Pokemon GO, though, it’s hard to predict if any other mechanics will be used in this move or what energy it will cost.

While getting a 110 base power move is always nice, Jumpluff might still struggle to do damage with it. Jumpluff only has 119 base Attack, so it isn’t exactly an offensive threat. If Noivern or Talonflame got Acrobatics in the future, though, that could be a huge weapon for them.

One of the event bonuses will be triple catch Stardust. Others will be the usual incense and lure modules lasting for three hours. Trainers can also get up to three free Raid passes during the event. In addition, trainers who look around parks will have a chance to find Skiploom, the second stage of Hoppip’s evolution.

