Octopath traveller, Hades, and the Yakuza series might be leaving Game Pass this year

Games leaving the Xbox Game Pass are not new since the Netflix-type library gets constant additions and subtractions.

Apart from Microsoft exclusives and games under strategic partnerships, most games leave the pass after some time. There are several reasons for this, but the most common is usually based on licenses. But fans feel sorry to see their favourite titles go irrespective of the cause.

エイリアス＠メモ帳 @Alias79514632

DQB2 05/01

FF X/X-2 HD Remaster 05/16

FF XII THE ZODIAC AGE 02/16

FF XIII 09/01

FF XIII-2 12/01

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 04/01

SCARLET NEXUS2023/01/01

Yakuza3～5 02/01

Yakuza6 04/01

Yakuza7 06/16



XB/PC版別実績も多め。(FF,YAKUZA)

#Xbox

Another big miss with the expiry period of the games is for players who join the Game Pass after those games are gone. Older pass owners can either complete the game or buy it at a discounted price. Such privileges are not there for newer players. If rumours are to be believed, there could be big misses for players joining the Xbox Game Pass in the second half of the year.

Fan favourites and critically acclaimed games to leave the Xbox Game Pass in the coming months

Following an update on the Microsoft Store app, potential drop-off dates of games from the Game Pass are being shown. There now appears to be a date when the 20% discount for Game Pass owners will expire. Unless there's an error, these dates are likely the time when the respective games will leave the Game Pass.

Yakuza Remastered Trilogy to be the first casualties

The three names on the list to potentially be the first ones to leave the pass are the Remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5. All three games have unofficial departure dates of January 31. Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon could also leave in future, but both have some time before they go on their respective dates.

Hades could be leaving in mid-2022

In recent years, Hades has been a masterpiece even though rogue-lites are not necessarily the easiest type. The winners of many awards have been on the Game Pass for quite some time now. However, that could end in the middle of August 2022 if the unofficial dates indeed turn out to be true.

Ocotpath Traveler

The critically acclaimed Japanese game has been on Xbox Game Pass, and it could depart in April. There are other noticeable titles, including other big names like Outriders, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Back 4 Blood.

But fans shouldn't be too upset since games are also added to the Game Pass. Several day one releases are coming up for launch, including Rainbow Six Extraction and the much-awaited STALKER 2: Heart of the Chernobyl.

