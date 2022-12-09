New EA Originals game Wild Hearts announced for a 2023 release

A brand-new EA Originals title, Wild Hearts, was recently announced at The Game Awards 2022. The game is being developed by Omega Force and follows players hunting down gigantic beasts in a world known as Azuma, which is heavily inspired by feudal Japan.

EA Originals is a program set up by publisher Electronic Arts to support indie games. EA funds these studios for development, but the studio maintains control over the assets. EA Originals has an impressive track record, with titles such as A Way Out and Unravel.

The brand new EA Originals title, Wild Hearts, is slated for a February 2023 release

Wild Hearts is confirmed to have a worldwide release date of February 17, 2023, as seen in the recent reveal and announcement during The Game Awards show this year.

The Deathstalker, one of the beasts in the game (Image via Wild Hearts/YouTube)

The game is being directed by Kotaro Hirata and Takuto Edagawa and will be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

This exciting new action-adventure title has gamers assuming the role of an unnamed hunter, taking on quests to hunt down beasts known as the Kemono in the beautiful world of Azuma. It has both single-player and multiplayer components, with eight different weapon variants. Additionally, players can use the Karakuri game mechanic to summon items that either help with traversal or deal damage. The campaign has been estimated to have a length of about 30 hours.

The Karakuri mechanic in action (Image via YouTube/Wild Hearts)

System requirements for Wild Hearts on PC

Koei Tecmo Games has confirmed the simultaneous release of a PC port with full cross-play support. The game is currently available for pre-order and requires the following PC specs:

Recommended PC specifications:

64-bit Windows 10 Operating System

Intel Core i7-8700K or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU

16 GB of RAM

Geforce GTX 2070 (8GB VRAM) or a Radeon 5700 XT (8 GB of VRAM)

Directx 12

80 GB available storage space

A broadband internet connection

Minimum PC specifications:

64-bit Windows 10 Operating System

Intel Core i5-8400 or an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU

12 GB of RAM

Geforce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) or a Radeon 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)

Directx 12

80 GB available storage space

A broadband internet connection

