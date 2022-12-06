This year has seen the development of some really exciting action games that have become massive hits thanks to their highly immersive storylines and thrilling gameplay. Some of these games have done justice to their respective franchises, whereas other new titles have taken the gaming community by storm.

While games from the God of War franchise have been around since 2005 and have amassed a huge fan following, the relatively new Horizon game series has already wowed the gaming community with its stunning visuals and great gameplay.

Action games and other genres getting back on track

The year 2022 has proven to be largely successful for action games after the industry was hit hard following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, developers were left to make the difficult decision of halting their operations until the situation eased up.

Now that the situation seems to be stabilizing in most parts of the world, fans can expect a lot of delayed titles to finally launch. That being said, here's a look at the 10 best action games of 2022.

10) Ghostwire: Tokyo

Released in March, Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo takes players on one heck of a supernatural ride as it features a protagonist who has the ability to see and attack evil spirits. The goal of this action game is to release Japan from the clutches of such entities that are plaguing the country. This action-horror game has piqued the interest of players who are fans of both genres.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5

9) Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights rolled out last October, and unlike previous titles, players won’t be taking on the role of Batman as he was eliminated early on in the game. Instead, they will be introduced to four members of the Batfamily: Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood as players tasked with keeping the city safe.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One

8) Gungrave G.O.R.E

The Gungrave series has finally received another sequel in the form of Gungrave G.O.R.E. Those who have played the previous titles will be familiar with the franchise’s gunslinging protagonist – Grave (Beyond the Grave), who carries a coffin with a nasty surprise.

This action game is perfect for players who enjoy gory shoot ‘em ups.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One

7) Evil West

Gamemaker Flying Wild Dog recently released a rather interesting action game, Evil West. The third-person shooter game appears to be more like a cross between Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War.

Players take on the role of a vampire hunter named Jesse Rentier equipped with both western-themed and otherworldly weapons. He and his partner Edgar Gravenor must protect the Wild West from vampires and other monstrous anomalies.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One

6) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Naughty Dog’s classic game franchise, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, is arguably one of the most beloved third-person action game series. The collection features the last two titles in the popular series, UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy.

Aside from both PlayStation 4 and 5, Sony Interactive Entertainment has also rolled out a PC port for this iconic action game.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

5) Dying Light 2: Stay Human

In this sequel, players roam around the huge open-world map of Dying Light: Stay Human, completing missions while trying not to get noticed by undead hostiles. This action game is parkour-heavy as the new protagonist does everything within his abilities to escape danger.

Players can also take on enemies head-on in this first-person shooter.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

4) Sifu

Fond of beat 'em up games? If so, Sifu is definitely worth a try. Released in February, this action game revolves around a martial artist who discovers that his family was killed by five assassins. He then sets off on a quest for vengeance and tracks down the individuals who have committed the crime.

Armed with his martial arts skills and a mysterious medallion, the protagonist sets out to avenge his family by eliminating the enemy.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Developer Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn was a commercial success when it was released in 2017 and much to the delight of fans, a sequel titled Horizon Forbidden West was later announced.

The game lets players revisit the post-apocalyptic world, once again taking on the role of Aloy. Just as the world is flourishing, they find out that a plague has hit the protagonist’s locale and threatens to spread across the planet. As a result, she has to push westward to root out its source.

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

2) Elden Ring

FromSoftware created a masterpiece in the form of Elden Ring which is likely to be remembered as one of the best action games of 2022.

The game offers an extensive map wherein players must prepare to face off against some tough enemies and bosses.

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One

1) God of War Ragnarok

From the critically acclaimed God of War franchise comes the latest title, God of War Ragnarok. The sequel takes place three years after the events of the 2018 release.

Kratos, alongside his son Atreus, is at it again, challenging the Norse gods and deities as they try to stop Ragnarok. During their quest, the father-son duo meet new allies along the way in addition to a few old friends from the 2018 God of War game.

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

