10 best PlayStation Black Friday 2022 Sale deals for PS4 and PS5 games

The PlayStation Black Friday Sale is finally here, and it is the most opportune time for gamers to snoop around and look for the best PS5 and PS4 deals. The PlayStation Store offers significant discounts on games that include recently released and classic titles.

What’s great about this is that this will not be a one-off treat for fans of the platform since it will run until November 28. The discounts could go from 20% to as sweet as 80% off.

Here are some must-have PS5 and PS4 games for this year’s Black Friday. To browse more of these games, visiting PlayStation’s official website would be good for checking out other great deals.

10 best games to choose from in this year's PlayStation Black Friday sale

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand (Image via Cyberpunk 2077)

CD Projekt Red’s ambitious title – Cyberpunk 2077 – had a bumpy start as the game was plagued with a heap of glitches, making it unbearable for some to play. Nonetheless, with numerous tweaks being rolled out by the developer and with the aid of the Netflix anime Edgerunners, there was a newfound interest in playing the game again.

Back in September, there was a point when its concurrent players reached over 100,000, which is some sort of a Cinderella story.

It is available on both PS5 and PS4 and can be purchased during this PlayStation Black Friday sale at 50% off ($24.99).

2) Deathloop

(Image via Deathloop)

Deathloop’s story is set in a futuristic iteration of the 1960s, where the protagonist Colt Vahn is trapped in a seemingly unending time loop. His only hope to break it is to eliminate the seven baddies in the game in one day.

Its Deluxe Pack during this PlayStation Black Friday sale is at 25% off ($14.99).

3) Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image via Disney Dreamlight Valley)

Had enough of those intense, action-packed titles? Try Disney Dreamlight Valley. This laid-back simulator still has hints of adventure, not to mention players who will be living alongside the company’s well-known characters.

Players are tasked with restoring the valley by eradicating those so-called Night Thorns as they are given the power to do so.

It’s currently on a 20% discount ($23.99) on the PlayStation Store. Disney fans better hurry.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

(Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games’ heavy hitter of 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2, is a prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption, which was well-received by players at the time of its release.

The game follows the adventures of Arthur Morgan, who must survive the unforgiving and treacherous Wild West.

Haven’t played it? Now is the time to own it, as it is offered at a 67% discount ($19.79) during this PlayStation Black Friday sale.

5) Gotham Knights

(Image via Gotham Knights)

The PlayStation Black Friday sale keeps on giving with Gotham Knights. Play as one of the four members of the Batfamily – Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing and fight crime while grieving the loss of their iconic mentor – Batman.

This recently released title is currently on a 40% discount ($41.99) during this period. This opportunity is just too good to pass on.

6) Ghostwire: Tokyo

(Image via Ghostwire: Tokyo)

This rather supernatural-themed game from Tango Gameworks was rolled out in March this year and has received numerous praise from both video game pundits and players.

Players take on the role of a boy named Akito, who gets possessed by a spirit known as KK. The young protagonist – now with powers, thanks to his spirit buddy – will have to dig deep to discover what happened to the entire City of Shibuya and its inhabitants.

Haven’t played it yet? It is at $23.99 (60% discount) during this PlayStation Black Friday.

7) Dead or Alive 6

(Image via Dead or Alive 6)

Folks who are fond of fighting games with waifu-looking femmes in them need not fret. Dead or Alive 6 is also on sale this PlayStation Black Friday.

Developed by Team Ninja, the game was officially released in 2019 on PlayStation 4 and other gaming platforms. Its polished graphics and gameplay, not to mention the addition of new features, have garnered numerous commendations from critics, making it one of the best in the series.

It’s currently at a 75% discount ($14.99), fellas. Grab it while it lasts.

8) Psychonauts 2

(Image via Psychonauts 2)

Psychonauts 2 is also a great deal to look into during this PlayStation Black Friday sale.

The game is about a circus acrobat named Raz (Rasputin) who is living the dream of being a psychic secret agent. The beginning of the game is quite creepy, though, as he conducts an operation inside the mind of an evil dentist.

Those who have yet to play it can now buy it for $20.39, which is a whopping 66% discount.

9) Returnal

(Image via Returnal)

This is an award-winning psychological horror-themed game from the developer Housemarque and is quite similar to Deathloop as the main character Selene is also trapped in a time loop. Fortunately, she is equipped with a suit that is jacked up with weapons as she delves into the mysterious planet of Atropos.

Get this during PlayStation’s Black Friday sale for $29.39 from its original $69.99. Now that’s a 58% price slash.

10) Battlefield 2042

(Image via Battlefield 2042)

This first-person shooter from DICE may have received mixed reviews from critics and fans of the franchise, but it is still worth the try.

One of the reasons why it got such a reception is its lack of a single-player campaign. Instead, this element of the game was showcased in its multiplayer mode.

A 60% price slash ($23.99) is a very tempting offer, and it is difficult to refuse this PlayStation Black Friday sale.

Be reminded that the prices listed for these deals are in U.S. Dollars. Time to splurge a bit, folks.

Poll : 0 votes