5 best builds for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knight’s Nightwing was Batman’s first student and originally carried the Robin moniker. With the help of his exceptional acrobatic skills that he learned when he was with his circus family, he grew up to be a feared crime fighter in the ever-chaotic city of Gotham.

As a playable character in Gotham Knights, he uses the aforementioned talent alongside some superb agility in dealing with enemies in the game. Nightwing is a good choice of character for players who prefer both close-quarter combat and prowling baddies from a distance.

Focusing on Nightwing’s skills

All Gotham Knights characters are excellent choices provided that players know how to use them in-game. A good tip in creating a build for a certain character – in this case, Nightwing – is to pay attention to his unique skills.

Picking the right ones will give players a build for this character that should inflict solid pain on their enemies. Here are some of our top choice builds for Dick Grayson’s alter ego.

Poison darts

It was mentioned a while back that Nightwing could engage in both CQC and range attacks, though Gotham Knights players are aware that he excels more in melee attacks. That said, it would be best to toughen up his long-range strikes to make quick work of his foes from afar.

For this build, it is recommended to use the poison element to stack up elemental damage over time. Pair it to Toxic Darts and the first part of this build is all set.

Elemental Effect Buildup is also essential since it will heighten the efficacy of the poison. Levels are still low? Don’t fret. Just utilize the highest rarity that's currently in the inventory for both Toxic Darts and mods and you're almost good to go.

Dart Storm and Shotgun Darts are also part of this build since the former allows Nightwing to release multiple darts that decrease Elemental Effect resistance while the latter comes in handy in tearing down enemies’ defenses. Once their guards are down, fire away and feed them with more poison.

Gotham Knights players who have already unlocked the character's Knighthood skills can significantly increase the effects of this build. Try Triple Darts on this and see him shoot three darts instead of the standard one.

Co-op build suggestions

Elemental Smart Darts

While playing co-op with friends, the Elemental Smart Darts under the Pack Leader skill tree will be of big help. Not only will it build up Nightwing’s Elemental Effect over time, but it will also heal other teammates. Elemental Smart Darts+ is also a good addition to the mix, since there will be a 10% reduction in enemies’ defenses and at the same time increase the damage of other teammates by 5% for 10 seconds.

More on Defense and bonuses

Still on Pack Leader skills, abilities like Health Bolstered Defense and Family Ties are worth a try. Respectively, it will give Nightwing a five percent defense bonus whenever his health is at least 70% while the other sends off a 10% increase on both his resistance and defense. Family Ties also grants additional damage bonuses to other players in co-op mode.

Boy Wonder melee builds

Now that there's some significant oomph on Nightwing’s projectiles, players also need to fortify their melee attacks.

Building Momentum

Folks going solo can just head on over to the character’s Acrobat Skill tree and get those first couple of abilities, namely Extra Momentum Bar and Momentum Gain+. As their names suggest, the first gives Nightwing an additional Momentum bar, while the other give a 15% boost on his Momentum gain.

Once those Momentum skills have been acquired, getting the Aerial Bounce under the Raptor Skill tree will complement those two Acrobat abilities. Through this, the character can perform some aerial zigzags on enemies while gaining Momentum without taking too many hits.

Master evader

Another suggestion for players who want Nightwing to go full on trickster mode and weave across enemies is by selecting Evade Chain and Evade Chain Momentum. These skills will restore a portion of the character’s Momentum whenever he’s engaged in battle. This could be the least popular choice among these builds since both are costly in terms of Action Points (AP) and just give off a different jump animation.

As for Momentum Abilities, Elemental Shockwave is a good pick since it produces a trail of elemental energy that deals a decent amount of damage to enemies. Whirlwind is also a great choice where the hero can breakdance his way through a bunch of enemies and throw his sticks at enemies in range, which is good for crowd control.

