Gotham Knights guide: Best build for Nightwing

WB Games Montreal's Gotham Knights is easily one of the most polarizing superhero games out there. Despite offering an exciting setting, an interesting cast of characters, and unique gameplay, the title failed to deliver a satisfying combat experience.

The game also introduces mild RPG mechanics, allowing players to tailor their gameplay. While not as nuanced as any traditional role-playing title, Gotham Knights offers plenty of options to create riveting builds for one's favorite Bat family members. One of the most interesting playable heroes on offer has to be Nightwing.

The former Robin is one of the strongest characters in the game, boasting defensive stats rivaling that of Red Hood, despite being much more agile. With an optimal build, players can easily complete any enemy encounter or boss fight with Nightwing, making him ideal for newcomers.

Skills and equipment for best Nightwing build in Gotham Knights

While he is primarily a melee-focused character, Nighwing has access to ranged options as well. The hero wields darts that can pack a menacing punch with an optimized build.

However, Nightwing's ranged attack isn’t as powerful as players expect given the darts can be quite slow and only target a single enemy at a time. However, with the right skill and armor combination, one can enhance the effectiveness of the ranged option.

In terms of elemental affinity, players can either pick bioelectric charge or poison, both of which can be effective against most enemies and bosses. While electricity allows one to deal damage and stun enemies, poison hurts them over time.

For Momentum Abilities, players should pick Dart Storm and Shotgun Darts as they enhance the range and effectiveness of Nightwing's darts. Dart Storm allows one to shoot multiple darts in an arc that covers both sides of our hero. This trait both damages and lowers the enemies’ Elemental Effect resistance.

Meanwhile, the Shotgun Darts skill is helpful in breaking an enemy’s guard, leaving them vulnerable to damage and critical hits.

Here are the components needed for the best Nightwing build in Gotham Knights:

Momentum Ability 1: Dart Storm

Dart Storm Momentum Ability 2: Shotgun Darts

Shotgun Darts Element: Poison

Poison Melee: Gold Escrima Sticks

Gold Escrima Sticks Ranged: Gold Toxic Darts

Gold Toxic Darts Mod: Elemental Effect Buildup

Elemental Effect Buildup Suit: Gold Armour

The best skills for this build are as follows:

Elemental Smart Darts

Elemental Smart Darts +

Triple Darts

Apart from just boosting the ranged combat for Nightwing, this build also provides a significant boost to the character's melee attacks, thanks to the elemental build-up in gold armor and weapons.

Overall, this build should be perfect for those looking to maximize the combat potential of Nightwing.

Poll : 0 votes