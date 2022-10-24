Gotham Knights is right around the corner, giving fans of the Batman Arkhamverse games the chance to finally step into the shoes of their favorite Bat family member, be it Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, or Red Hood. Although the story revolves around the Caped Crusader and his apparent absence, it is more about the evolving relationship between members of the Bat family and how they come together as a team to stand against the illusive Court of Owls.

The premise of Gotham Knights sees the rise of some of Batman's biggest villains in the aftermath of the Caped Crusader's mysterious and unfortunate death, leaving the four heroes as Gotham's last line of defense against the evil forces. The game, while designed similarly to Rocksteady's iconic Batman Arkham games as a melee-brawler, introduces mild RPG elements like crafting, weapon mods, and combat skills.

While Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing have been staples of the Bat family, Red Hood's addition is really surprising, given the history of the character in both comics and the Arkham games. However, the masked vigilante is easily one of the most powerful characters players can pick in Gotham Knights, with access to a robust skill tree offering a good amount of both offense and defense skills.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Exploring Red Hood's identity and past in Gotham Knights

Jason Todd, aka the Red Hood, was the first person to take up the mantle of Robin, who was later followed up by Dick Grayson, aka the Nightwing. Jason, despite being a skilled combatant, was very hot-headed and often seemed to get caught in troublesome situations as Robin.

Before Jason took up the mantle of the masked vigilante Red Hood, he once confronted the Joker, Batman's most iconic archnemesis all by himself. However, he ended up seemingly dead in an explosion that also killed his mother. He was later resurrected by Talia al Ghul using the Lazarus pit, giving him a newfound purpose and the mantle of Red Hood.

By this time, Jason had grown to hate the ideals of Batman, believing that the only way to stop the evil forces from taking over Gotham City was to kill them for good. However, it seemed like Bruce's apparent death deeply affected Jason in Gotham Knights, which left him questioning his own morality and whether he was ready to become the protector and savior of Gotham City, as Bruce always wanted him to be.

Skills and equipment for best Red Hood build in Gotham Knights

Red Hood in Gotham Knights is a jack of all trades, with good options for both ranged and close quarters combat. He is also one of the best starter characters to use in the game, given his high defensive stats. Here are the optimal equipments and perks players can use for a Red Hood build:

Momentum Ability 1: Spoilsport Reload

Spoilsport Reload Momentum Ability 2: Mystical Rounds

Mystical Rounds Element: Cryogenic

Cryogenic Melee: Gold Pistols

Gold Pistols Ranged: Gold Rounds

Gold Rounds Mod: Elemental Effect Buildup

Elemental Effect Buildup Suit: Gold Armour (any colorway)

At level 30, which is the max level-cap for each character in the game, the gold weapons and armor are quite possibly the best option for players, due to the added elemental bonus on them, which comes in handy for some of the end-game boss fights.

Red Hood's skill tree in Gotham Knights (image via WB Games Montreal)

The best skills to use in the Red Hood build are:

Lucky Rounds

Human Bomb Multiplied

Ducra's Training

Shadow Vengeance

Players can also use Mystical Rounds and Spoilsport Reload skills, however, these skills are much more effective for crowd control, and thus can end up not being very effective against some of the boss fights at the end of the game. Mystical Rounds is also Red Hood's ultimate attack in Gotham Knights, which despite having a long cooldown, is very effective at dealing a good deal of damage to enemies.

The cryogenic elemental affinity is easily the most powerful in Gotham Knights, purely because of the freeze build-up, which not only damages the enemies but also opens them up to critical hits. Gold pistols along with the armor set are an excellent choice for increased cryogenic elemental damage build-up.

As for the momentum skills, the default "Perfect Evade" skill along with Spoilsport Reload and Mystical Rounds is the perfect and most deadly combination for most open world activities and early to mid-game boss battles.

Other skills like Ducra's Training and Shadow Vengeance exponentially decrease the lock-on time for Mystical Rounds, and also give it a second shot, which is really helpful in managing larger crowds of enemies. These skills also increase the base damage and efficiency of Red Hood's ultimate attack, making it more viable during large-scale fights or boss battles.

Red Hood is easily one of the best characters for players to use during some of the combat-focused missions in Gotham Knights, as well as some of the end-game side quests and challenges that require players to go up against multiple enemies. The Red Hood build suggested in this guide should potentially allow players to go through most of the game's main story quests as well as side quests without much hassle.

Gotham Knights is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

