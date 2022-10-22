Gotham Knights Nightwing guide: How to unlock the glider Flying Trapeze

Gotham Knights has brought two-player co-op action to modern consoles and PCs alongside its memorable cast. One of them is Nightwing, the brain of the team. Like the other three members, he also has his own set of new abilities gamers can check out.

He possesses a glider known as the Flying Trapeze. Unfortunately, it is not available for use from the get-go. Here is how to unlock it.

Unlock Flying Trapeze glider in Gotham Knights by completing Knightwing's Knighthood missions

Gotham Knights is might be fairly repetitive to some gamers, and this applies to unlocking new upgrades. Before players can participate in the grind associated with getting the reward, they must meet a pre-requisite. It only consists of talking to the NPC Alfred at the start of Mission 1.3: Weird Science. Subsequently, gamers will have to prove their Knighthood to unlock the traversal ability: Flying Trapeze.

This entails completing a bunch of side activities and essentially boils down to accomplishing three things:

Beating the Timed Strikes training mode

Stopping 10 Premediataed Crimes

Defeating three minibosses

Timed Strikes can be completed by visiting the training dummy in the Belfry. This takes players to the training area, where they can select Timed Strikes from under the Advanced Training tab. Now, players can perfect the rhythm of their combat flow via means of the Timed Strikes mechanic, which makes the hero you're controlling more efficient at taking down baddies. Completing the training is the easiest portion of unlocking the traversal option as well.

Gotham Knights' Premeditated Crimes are a type of open-world activity influenced by the basic crimes happening around the world. They will involve heroes traversing Gotham City's open world and looking for goons to interrogate. These inquiries will unearth possible hints at future crimes, which need to be turned in at the Belfry computer. This, in turn, will reveal criminal activities happening elsewhere on the map that must be stopped.

Minibosses, meanwhile, can also appear anywhere in the open world. These are stronger than your average foe and usually carry big shields and have unique moves. They are pretty tanky and will test the player's skills amidst other minion enemy spawns. After completing all of these challenges, players only need to head back to Belfry to get their reward.

Interact with the Batman Shrine, which should play a unique cutscene with Nightwing. Once that is over, the Flying Trapeze will be unlocked for use. It is essentially a glider that will allow Nightwing to cover distances easily, a relief compared to the near-constant hopping around from one rooftop to the next.

Other characters, namely Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl, each have their separate Knighthood challenges, too. All of them follow the same formula and objectives as Nightwing's trials.

So while the extra grind is unfortunate, players will have to grit their teeth and sit through the boredom to unlock these traversal mechanics. Gotham Knights is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

