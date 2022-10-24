5 best skills for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is the latest entry in the Batman video game universe, featuring a brand new story revolving around four heroes, namely, Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin, as they deal with the aftermath of Batman’s demise and try to restore order to the city.

The Gotham Knights (Image via WB Games)

Dick Grayson was the very first Robin before venturing off into Bludhaven and picking up his current identity as Nightwing in an attempt to grow out of the Bat’s shadow. Now, faced with Batman’s death, Nightwing must come to terms with his mentor’s demise and take on the criminal underworld of Gotham City.

Nightwing is ready for action (Image via WB Games)

Despite being able to freely switch between members in Gotham Knights, the skill points for character upgrades are limited as well as shared, so one must be very careful in picking out the abilities for their builds.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The best skills for Nightwing in Gotham Knights

1) Nest Buffs Plus

Under Knighthood skill tree

Must unlock Strike Distance Plus as a prerequisite

3 AP cost

Acting as an additional improvement to the already useful Nest ability, Nest Buffs Plus increases Nest damage by 150% and healing effects by an additional 100%, making it incredibly effective for crowd control.

2) Family Ties

Under Pack Leader skill tree

Must unlock Pack Leader skill tree as a prerequisite

1 AP cost

This is mostly a multiplayer-focused skill, providing a boost to the entire team when active, and incredibly useful to have when playing with friends online.

In the single-player mode, the ability increases Nightwing’s resistance by 10%, and is quite useful for survival in the unforgiving streets of Gotham City.

3) Momentum Regen

Under Pack Leader skill tree

Unlock Health Bolstered Defense as a prerequisite

2 AP cost

Nightwing builds momentum faster than other characters, and this ability allows him to regenerate his momentum bar through combat, further increasing his combat prowess. In the multiplayer mode, your allies can also contribute to your momentum regeneration.

4) Aerial Damage Plus

Under Acrobat skill tree

Must unlock the Acrobat skill tree as a prerequisite

1 AP cost

First impressions count, and what better way to introduce yourself to the criminals in Gotham City than to take on them from above with style? Aerial Damage Plus increases your damage by 12% when attacking enemies from above, making it excellent for getting the jump on unsuspecting enemies. This ability can be chained into aerial attacks during combat, making for faster takedowns.

5) Assassin’s Mark

Under Raptor skill tree

Perfect Evade must be unlocked as a prerequisite

2 AP cost

The Assassin’s Mark skill allows Nightwing to mark enemies to target during combat. Marked enemies receive 10% increased damage when attacked by yourself or your allies in the multiplayer mode, making it a must-have ability.

Using these Gotham Knights abilities, Nightwing will be stronger than ever, ready to take on the unforgiving streets of Gotham City and deal vengeance with grace and style.

Gotham Knights was developed by WB Games Montréal and was released for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on October 21, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes