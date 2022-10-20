How to switch characters in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is finally out and has launched to a less-than-stellar reception, largely due to design shortcomings and technical hiccups. However, for those dedicated to the latest DC Universe video game outing, they will find a few handy options here to diversify their experience.

WB Games Montreal's latest project features four unique characters to control: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

With each possessing distinct gameplay styles and mechanics, players might want to experiment with them all. Here is how to switch between each character.

Gotham Knights lets players pick the playstyle they want through each of the four characters

Players should note that upon starting the game, they will be prompted to pick one of the four characters. After this, they will be ushered into a tutorial sequence for one in-game night during which they will be unable to go back on their choice. There's no need to worry since the option unlocks after this tutorial segment.

To be able to switch characters in Gotham Knights, players must visit Belfry - the main headquarters of the titular vigilantes. Note that while the option to switch is unavailable during the first night, it unlocks the next day.

It also operates as a base of operations where players can walk around and engage with elements like the map, player loadout, and more. This also includes the option to switch to another character.

Simply head to the back-left corner of the area to find a series of four costumes, each belonging to one of the characters. Choose the character's suit you wish to change to and players will be able to control that character.

It can be done as many times as desired without any penalty. Note that progression also scales between characters even when they are not being used.

The in-game explanation is that the heroes not at the forefront are still running nightly patrols of their own accord, making it a handy way for players to manage their party. This means that they will only need to distribute skill points for the other characters that are being scaled to the currently used one. With that done, one can go about exploring the map as they please and taking down criminals.

What is Gotham Knights about?

Gotham Knights @GothamKnights This Friday is the time to rise and protect Gotham City. #GothamKnights This Friday is the time to rise and protect Gotham City. #GothamKnights https://t.co/0ommwIj8wU

Taking place in the iconic Gotham City, it tells a brand new story where the beloved hero Batman has allegedly died. To unearth the mystery behind this occurrence, four heroes team up and realize they are up against the deadly Court of Owls.

Gameplay and combat will feel familiar to Batman Arkham fans as the game takes clear inspiration from developer Rocksteady's popular open-world brawler series.

On that note, Gotham Knights is open-world as well, showcasing a richly detailed Gotham City ready to explore. Unlike the Arkham franchise, this is an action-RPG. So, players will have to contend with stats and levels for both the characters they control and the enemies they face against.

Although, the best thing is the full campaign co-op aspect, allowing players to team up with a buddy and fight crime.

Gotham Knights is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

