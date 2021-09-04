Who voices Raz in Psychonauts 2?

Psychonauts 2 brings back the protagonist from the original game, known as Raz. His full name is Razputin Aquato, and players of the first title may recognize the voice.

The voice actor behind Raz in Psychonauts 2 is one that many fans may recognize from other projects. Richard Horvitz is the man behind Raz, and the role is by no means his first. Aside from the first time he played Raz over 15 years ago, he's been a part of other games and voice acting projects.

Some of the latest games that he's voice acted in include Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and Fallout 76. In Ratchet & Clank, in particular, he took on the role of Zurkon Jr, among other small roles, just like the other game projects he is a part of.

Fans of cartoons may also recognize Richard Horvitz and the talent that he brings. One of his most popular roles is Billy in The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy. On top of that role, he was Daggett Doofus Beaver in the original Angry Beavers cartoon series.

In other words, Richard Horvitz has had plenty of other roles aside from the Raz role in Psychonauts 2. The character of Raz himself is something altogether, though, and a significant component of Psychonauts 2 itself.

Who is Raz in Psychonauts 2?

Both the first Psychonauts and the sequel have the same protagonist for players to control and watch as they progress through the story. That protagonist is known mainly as Raz in both games.

He originated as an intern in the Psychonauts organization. Considering that Psychonauts are the main theme of the entire series, it only made sense for Raz to progress through the ranks and the story. As of the start of Psychonauts 2, Raz is a junior recruit in the Psychonauts.

Raz is about ten years old and a reasonably powerful psychic who is perfect for the title organization. His official ranking is that of a junior Psychonaut as players begin the recent iteration of the series.

The family circus and his own father's skills are the reasons behind Raz's acrobatic skills. With the mix of psychic powers and acrobatic skills in Psychonauts 2, Raz has plenty of access to useful aspects in the game.

