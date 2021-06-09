Day of the Devs by the studio behind Psychonauts, and Iam8bit, announced for Summer Game Fest 2021

Day of the Devs, hosted by Double Fine, the studio behind the Psychonauts, and Iam8bit, the video game collectible manufacturer, was announced for Summer Game Fest 2021.

With E3 season heating up, fans are beyond excited to learn more about new and upcoming games. From AAA titles to indie ones, every publisher has projects to present. The Summer Game Fest 2021, hosted by Geoff Keighley, kicks off on June 10th.

Thursday, don’t miss #DayOfTheDevs as part of #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live! A look at more than 20 indie games curated by @iam8bit and @DoubleFine pic.twitter.com/tJnzVvhWHd — Summer Game Fest - LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 8, 2021

Summer Game Fest recently announced Day of the Devs, hosted by Iam8bit and Double Fine Studios.

Day of the Devs will focus on 20 independent games

The Day of the Devs will take place on 10th June 2021. The showcase will run from 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST / 11 AM IST. The event will showcase 20 unique games by independent studios.

The event will be hosted by Iam8bit, the company behind many video game collector editions, and Double Fine, the studio behind Psychonauts and Psychonauts 2.

Some of the games confirmed for Day of the Devs are

Axiom Verge 2 by Tom Happ

Tune in for a sneak peek of Axiom Verge 2 during this week’s #DayoftheDevs showcase! Starts on June 10 at 10:30AM PT as part of Summer Game Fest's Kick Off Live! Event. #SGF @DoubleFine@iam8bit @summergamefest pic.twitter.com/0ckzF0Qsdd — Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge) June 8, 2021

Moonglow Bay by Bunnyhug Games

Moonglow Bay is coming to #DayoftheDevs! I'm excited to announce we're taking part in @SummerGameFest this year, presented by @DoubleFine & @11bitstudios



Watch out for a whaley big announcement from us on June 10th, beginning 10.30AM PT! https://t.co/3qICUlUK6A pic.twitter.com/TQHRxGfpyc — Moonglow Bay 🐟 (@MoonglowBay) June 8, 2021

Despelote by Julian Cordero and Panico

we're gonna be featured at the #dayofthedevs showcase this thursday june 10th! tune in to checkout what we've been working on lately. thanks for having us @DoubleFine @iam8bit pic.twitter.com/RCrve7nvHJ — despelote (@despelotegame) June 8, 2021

Garden Story by Picogram

Garden Story is part of an incredible group of indies taking part in this week's #DayOfTheDevs showcase (which is part of the #SGF kickoff event)!



Tune in Thursday, June 10th, at 10:30 AM PT! 💜🎉✨



(Thanks for having us, @iam8Bit @doublefine, & @summergamefest!) pic.twitter.com/c6fkErWfAu — Garden Story (@gardenstorygame) June 8, 2021

Road 96 by Digixart

With so many roadtrippers like myself setting off on their own journey, it seems like @DoubleFine & @iam8bit have gained an interest in our stories. It might be worth tuning into the @summergamefest #DayoftheDevs live event on June 10 at 10:30AM PT to see what they have to say🤔 pic.twitter.com/c9QHfTDsDi — Road 96 🌄 (@Digixart) June 8, 2021

Soup Pot by Chikonclub

Who's excited for some chaos in the kitchen!🔪



We're thrilled to announce that ✨𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙥 𝙥𝙤𝙩✨ will be part of the #DayoftheDevs showcase!



It starts on June 10 at 10:30AM PT as part of @summergamefest's Kick Off Live! Event by @DoubleFine and @iam8bit! #SGF #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/eCLTRo3a8N — chikonclub💻 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙥 𝙥𝙤𝙩! wishlist now ლ(´ڡ`ლ) (@chikonclub) June 8, 2021

Musical Story by Glee Cheese Studio

🎵 GUESS WHAT?! 🎵



A Musical Story is in #DayoftheDevs along with a TON of other awesome games! Come see us on the big screen June 10th at 10:30 AM PST @iam8bit @summergamefest @DoubleFine #SGF #Indiegame pic.twitter.com/cECrn7MnHW — Glee-Cheese Studio (@GleeCheese) June 8, 2021

Behind the Frame by Akupara Games

Catch new footage from Behind The Frame during #DayoftheDevs + plenty of other dope indies and #SummerGameFest goodness🔥



The @iam8bit and @DoubleFine hosted showcase kicks off on June 10 at 10:30AM PT so BE THERE!!

👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/dUYORPyKIy — Akupara Games ✌️🐢 (@akuparagames) June 8, 2021

Vokabulantis by Kong Orange

Sneak preview the brightest upcoming indie games.



INCLUDING **VOKABULANTIS** (SO PROUD!!!)



During the #DayoftheDevs showcase at @summergamefest!



Tune in at June 10 at 10:30AM PT for the Kick Off Live! Event. #sgf



Thank you @DoubleFine @iam8bit ftw!!!#dkgame #indiegame pic.twitter.com/VNzbysV0mJ — Kong Orange - developer of Vokabulantis (@TheKongOrange) June 8, 2021

Asobu by Drkk HQ

Super! new video coming at the #DayoftheDevs by @DoubleFine featuring @asobudev ! The show starts on June 10th at 11 AM PST.

Demolition Robots K.K. is a destruction multiplayer game has a whole new #twitch extensions experience. #SummerGameFest #SGF https://t.co/GtP2qJjGf9 pic.twitter.com/h9lslVeyL4 — DRKK HQ (@drkk_official) June 8, 2021

Many more unannounced games are set to be included in the event as well. The focus on indie games during the Day of the Devs has fans excited for Summer Game Fest 2021.

Geoff Keighley Among Us mask as Twitch drops

Summer Game Fest also announced the return of Geoff Keighley's Among Us mask. By watching at least 15 minutes of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live on Twitch, players can get the mask as Twitch drops.

It's happening!



The Geoff @AmongUsGame mask is BACK!



We're partnering with @twitch and @InnerslothDevs

to offer the @geoffkeighley Among Us mask as a Twitch Drop.



Just watch at least 15 minutes of #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on Thursday.



Co-streamers can unlock too! pic.twitter.com/a7nCVKVVD3 — Summer Game Fest - LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 8, 2021

The announcement mentions that co-streamers can also earn Geoff Keighley's mask in Among Us from Twitch.

Fans are beyond excited about the upcoming announcements at Summer Game Fest 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod