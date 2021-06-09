Day of the Devs by the studio behind Psychonauts, and Iam8bit, announced for Summer Game Fest 2021

Day of the Devs, hosted by Double Fine, the studio behind the Psychonauts, and Iam8bit, the video game collectible manufacturer, was announced for Summer Game Fest 2021.
With E3 season heating up, fans are beyond excited to learn more about new and upcoming games. From AAA titles to indie ones, every publisher has projects to present. The Summer Game Fest 2021, hosted by Geoff Keighley, kicks off on June 10th.
Summer Game Fest recently announced Day of the Devs, hosted by Iam8bit and Double Fine Studios.
Day of the Devs will focus on 20 independent games
The Day of the Devs will take place on 10th June 2021. The showcase will run from 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST / 11 AM IST. The event will showcase 20 unique games by independent studios.
The event will be hosted by Iam8bit, the company behind many video game collector editions, and Double Fine, the studio behind Psychonauts and Psychonauts 2.
Some of the games confirmed for Day of the Devs are
Axiom Verge 2 by Tom Happ
Moonglow Bay by Bunnyhug Games
Despelote by Julian Cordero and Panico
Garden Story by Picogram
Road 96 by Digixart
Soup Pot by Chikonclub
Musical Story by Glee Cheese Studio
Behind the Frame by Akupara Games
Vokabulantis by Kong Orange
Asobu by Drkk HQ
Many more unannounced games are set to be included in the event as well. The focus on indie games during the Day of the Devs has fans excited for Summer Game Fest 2021.
Geoff Keighley Among Us mask as Twitch drops
Summer Game Fest also announced the return of Geoff Keighley's Among Us mask. By watching at least 15 minutes of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live on Twitch, players can get the mask as Twitch drops.
The announcement mentions that co-streamers can also earn Geoff Keighley's mask in Among Us from Twitch.
Fans are beyond excited about the upcoming announcements at Summer Game Fest 2021.