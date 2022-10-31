5 best builds for Red Hood in Gotham Knights

Red Hood is Gotham Knights’ most range-focused character and the angriest among the four playable heroes. The latter description can be traced down when he was violently wasted by none other than the Joker himself before being dipped into the Lazarus Pit by another foe of Batman – Talia al Ghul.

Despite having the worst of tempers, he still tries to keep it in check. The best quality of Red Hood is that he’s the type of guy who will not flinch and immediately spring into action whenever a friend is in danger.

While not wearing the mask, Jason Todd pushed himself to the limits to achieve his physique. Despite the murderous persona, he and the Bat Family have come to terms with taking a non-lethal approach in dealing with enemies.

Red Hood build suggestions in Gotham Knights

With that in mind, he has utilized his weapons and skills to keep crimes in Gotham City at bay. Such is on full display in Gotham Knights, and players have been trying out Red Hood's abilities to see which build works for them. Check out some of these build pitches.

Note: This list reflects the writer's opinion.

1) Marksman build

Red Hood (Image via WB Games Montreal)

For starters, since Red Hood uses guns with non-lethal rounds and is highly proficient in taking down enemies from afar, acquiring the abilities under his Marksman Skill tree is highly suggested.

Many Gotham Knights players initially thought he would be a tanky character who only utilizes his pure strength to knock out foes in the game. However, players have begun to discover that Red Hood is excellent in long-range shots, which is one of the reasons why this build is a good jump-off point for those new to the game and this character.

Marksman's skills, like Critical Expertise and Focused Fire, are already a good combination since they raise Red Hood’s critical damage and allow him to aim longer to deal damage four-fold. Acquiring these skills is also cheaper since both only cost an AP a piece.

2) Vengeance build

Red Hood in action (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Now that the Marksman skill is all set, acquiring abilities under the Vengeance Skill tree is also recommended in complementing the above-mentioned build.

A few notable skills to consider under this are Unrestricted Fire, which allows Red Hood to shoot unlimited rounds, and Double Vortex, which doubles the number of rounds being shot. Players can trigger these abilities after performing the Two-Fisted Reload. These skills, paired with the Marksman build, may be considered too OP if Gotham Knights players appropriately utilize them.

3) Brawler build

Red Hood taking on an enemy in Gotham Knights (Image via WB Games Montreal)

It is best if this build is set up for later since it will also come in handy as Red Hood closes in on enemies while shooting at them.

Red Hood is the only player in Gotham Knights that can grab and make quick work out of those larger enemies. Large Grab allows him to do such, and when paired with Iron Grip, his grab becomes virtually uninterruptible.

Throwing enemies will be even more damaging thanks to the Human Bomb and Human Bomb multiplied, though these cost three and two APs, respectively.

4) Elemental build

A still of Red Hood (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Infusing elemental damage to Red Hood’s build is also highly suggested, and for this, Cryogenic is one of the top choices in Gotham Knights. Players can shoot at enemies from a distance while stacking up on freeze. The first three builds can follow it up by either shooting again at those baddies or by melee attack for maximum damage.

A mod that increases the buildup of elemental effects is also essential in this build. Gold Pistols and Gold Rounds are the most powerful hardware that Red Hood can obtain in Gotham Knights, as these can inflict Cryogenic damage. Players can equip themselves with the most potent gear they have at the moment if they are yet to be picked up.

5) Momentum build

Red Hood (Image via WB Games Montreal)

A couple of abilities under Momentum would surely pack a wallop at Gotham Knights' enemies. Spoilsport Reload gives players the ability to deal massive damage in certain areas. Next is Mystical Rounds, which allows players to fire devastating shots that blow away numerous enemies.

Another pair of abilities worth getting are Shadow Vengeance and Durca’s Training. The former gives players another shot when using Mystical Rounds, while the latter reduces the lock-on time required for such a shot.

Combine these abilities and see the damage Red Hood inflicts against enemies.

