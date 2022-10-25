How to complete Time Trials in Gotham Knights

Apart from following the main mission and narrative, there are indeed a lot of other side activities that you will be able to try out in Gotham Knights.

Completing a lot of the side content is some of the best ways to earn XP, craft components as well as new color schematics for each of the character’s vehicles.

One set of side missions is called the Time Trials, where you will be required to complete a set of challenges with the character’s unique traversal ability and make it through obstacles to reach a certain checkpoint within a given time limit.

It’s one of the more challenging missions in the Gotham Knights open-world setting. However, in order to play them, you will first be required to have access to the gliding option in the game.

Today’s guide will therefore go over how you will be able to unlock as well as beat the various Time Trials in Gotham Knights.

Beating Time Trials in Gotham Knights

To be able to try out Time Trials in Gotham Knights, you will first be required to have access to gliding, which you can only get through Knighthood challenges. By going to the main menu of the game, you will find the Knighthood Challenge section under the Challenges tab, and there you will find the “Timed Strikes” training option.

You will need to head to Belfry and then complete the Timed Strike challenge to unlock the various and unique traversal abilities that each of the characters in the game come with.

Once you have unlocked the various traversal abilities for each of the characters, Time Trials will be available throughout Gotham City, and you can complete them at your own pace.

There are going to be specific time trials that will be geared toward each of the characters’ unique gliding abilities in the game, along with missions that will involve the Batcycle. Both types of missions will reward you with more salvageable loot and crafting material, XP for character progressions, along with new color schemes for the Batcycle.

Once you are ready to do a trial, all you will have to do is to interact with the trial icon after approaching it, and then start the challenge. You will then need to progress through a certain number of circles before the challenge time runs out.

Every time you make it to a circle, you will get bonus time, and a set number of seconds will be added to the trial timer. Moreover, some clock icons will also appear that will provide a significant boost as well.

Failing to complete the challenge in time will have no negative impact on your progression in the game. You will just have to try it again from scratch, until you are able to beat it. You can participate in a failed time trial as much as you want.

It’s important to note here that while for the glider challenges, you will be able to do these trials at any time for the Batcycle, however, you will not be able to take them on if there is too much crime in the area. So, you will have to clear it out before attempting Batcycle Time Challenges in Gotham Knights.

