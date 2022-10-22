How to complete Timed Strike Training during the Gotham Knights “Knighthood” questline

Gotham Knights can be a brutal experience for those who are new to the franchise. The game isn’t exactly forgiving when it comes to combat and encounters, which is why it’s important to make the most of the tools at your disposal.

One such combat feature that is integral to the game’s mechanics is the Timed Strike, mastering which will allow you to make some of the harder encounters in the game significantly easier.

However, to be able to master the Timed Strike, you will first need to successfully try it out in the Gotham Knights tutorial during the “Knighthood” questline. The tutorial is an integral part of the mission, as it will also allow you to unlock new modes of traversal for all the characters in the game.

As Gotham Knights has a great open-world design, having new ways of covering distance fast is indeed a blessing. Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can complete the Timed Strike Training in Gotham Knights in order to complete the “Knighthood” questline.

Completing Timed Strike Training in Gotham Knights

To start the Timed Strike training, you will be required to progress through the game a fair bit till the “Knighthood Questline” begins, and you will be required to make your way to the Belfry.

From there you will need to,

Make your way to the training area and approach the dummy. Upon interacting with it, with the (X Button on PS, E on PC) you will be able to open more training options.

In the “Advanced Training” options you will find the three categories that you can train in with Timed Strikes being one of them. Upon clicking on the option, the training dummy will boot up allowing you to practice the move.

Timed Strikes in Gotham Knights can help you take on harder opponents or even an entire mob of them if you master it. The more you perform it the more damage you will do and the more momentum will you gain.

To perform the strike on the dummy, you will need to walk up it and use your melee attack. As soon as your blow is about to land, you will be required to tap the action button again, and your character will deal a Timed Strike.

Once you have been able to successfully do it, the training will be complete and you will have successfully completed it.

Mastering Timed Strike with some of the other characters can be significantly easy, but that is not the case with Red Hood. To be able to master the attack with him, players are advised to use the Triangle Button instead of the Square on the PlayStation, and then double-tap the Triangle again.

What traversal abilities are unlocked after completing the “Knighthood” questline in Gotham Knights

After completing the “Knighthood” questline, you will be able to get your hands on a lot of additional traversal gear for each of the characters in the game.

The new movement abilities are:

Nightwing: Flying Trapeze

Flying Trapeze Robin: Slideways Portal

Slideways Portal Batgirl: Glide

Glide Red Hood: Mystical Leap

These, coupled with the Grappling Hook and Batmobile, will allow you to zip through Gotham City in no time.

