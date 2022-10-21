Gotham Knights Case File 2.2 The Rabbit Hole guide: How to solve the Shadow Bird puzzle

Gotham Knights is finally live, and franchise fans aren’t exactly sure how they feel about WB Games’ latest title.

While many appreciated some of the gameplay aspects that the title has to offer, there were some who found a great number of flaws and optimization issues with the game.

No matter how one feels about the title, many in the community are enjoying the narrative, the combat, and the puzzle-solving quests that Gotham Knights is throwing at them.

Solving puzzles is one of the core aspects of progression in the title, and while some of these are easy to crack, a fair number of them are rather tricky and may confuse those new to the franchise. One such puzzle is the Shadow Bird, part of Case File 2.2 - “The Rabbit Hole” mission.

It’s one of the earliest puzzles you will need to complete, and solving it is much harder than what meets the eye. Today’s guide will go over all the steps you need to take to solve the Shadow Bird puzzle in Gotham Knights.

Solving the Shadow Bird puzzle in Gotham Knights

The Shadow Bird puzzle will be one of the unique initial objectives that you will be required to complete as you progress further into the Gotham Knights narrative. It’s a part of the Case File 2.2 “The Rabbit Hole” missions, and only after you have completed it will you be able to reach the Court of Owls’ secret hideout.

While an early puzzle in the game, the Shadow Bird is still a rather tricky one to complete, and to be able to solve it, you will be required to,

Create the shadow of a bird on the wall as soon as the puzzle quest is active. While making your way through the objectives of Case File 2.2, you will eventually unlock the Shadow Bird puzzle and reach an area where you will find a lot of sculptures surrounding you.

Once you are in the area, you will be required to search for a spotlight that must be activated to cast a shadow on the wall. Then making your way to the sculptures on the ancient table, you will need to adjust the figures in a way that casts the shadow of a bird on the wall.

This is not too difficult to pull off but will require some trial and error from your end to eventually get the sculpture positions just right. As a rule of thumb, the shadow of the bird on the wall should be facing right.

When it comes to adjusting the sculpture, you can only manipulate the different parts a certain number of time. The talons, you will only be able to press once, the beak twice, with both wings, three to four times.

This is what makes the puzzle fairly tricky for newer players, and many have found themselves spending hours just to solve the riddle. However, as soon as they are able to cast the right shadow bird on the wall, the puzzle will be complete.

As soon as the Shadow Bird is complete in Gotham Knights, a cut scene will trigger where the wall will split in two, and you will then be able to make your way to the Court of Owls’ secret hideout.

