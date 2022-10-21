Gotham Knights Case File 1.3 Quartz Lab guide: Where to find Dr. Upshot’s Office

WB Games’ latest entry Gotham Knights received mixed reactions upon release, and critics were divided on what they thought about the game.

While many felt that the narrative style and setting hit home when it came to staying true to the Batman franchise, some were not impressed and found the title to be quite lackluster with a few irredeemable qualities.

Irrespective of how the community feels about the game, there are many franchise fans and new players enjoying everything that Gotham Knights has to offer.

From puzzles to exploration and combat, there is a lot to look forward to in the title. However, progression in the game is not as easy as one might take it to be, as there are certain areas in the game that are a bit tricky to locate and access.

One such area is Dr. Upshot’s Office, which can be a bit difficult to locate, especially if you are new to the game or series. Hence, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to find Dr. Upshot’s Office to complete Case File 1.3.

Finding Dr. Upshot’s Office in Gotham Knights

Dr. Upshot’s Office is one of the many objectives that you will be required to complete very early on in the Gotham Knights narrative. The quest is a part of the FR01: Mr. Freeze’s Case File 1.3 mission surrounding the Quartz Lab.

Here's how you can find Dr. Upshot’s Office in Gotham Knights:

Defeat Mr. Freeze’s henchmen as they look to complete the various waypoints in Case File 1.3. The regulator cronies will be a group of enemies that you will eventually be able to encounter as you progress further, and you will just need to follow the objective requirements to reach them.

After you defeat the group of enemies, you be tasked with finding Dr. Upshot’s Office. To locate it, you will not have to go any further than just looking around in the area where you fought the regulator mob.

The office is right in the middle of the place where you fought the regulators, and you will be able to spot it by searching for a set of yellow staircases which lead upwards to your right. This can be a bit tricky to spot in Gotham Knights. However, with enough time, you will eventually reach it.

After taking the staircase to the top, you will be required to turn left, which will lead to a door. The door will open up automatically as you approach it.

This door leads to Dr. Upshot’s Office. Once you are in, the very next objective will be to locate the Disruptor, which will round out the quest.

Once you have access to the Disruptor, you will automatically complete Case File 1.3 and achieve the Quartzer Life Crisis (Bronze) Trophy in Gotham Knights.

