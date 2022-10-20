What are Contacts in Gotham Knights?

In Gotham Knights, the Bat Family aren’t the only people that care about Gotham City. There are many other important NPCs and characters that DC Comics fans will undoubtedly remember who are willing to aid players in their quest to save Gotham.

With regards to actual gameplay, these Contacts will offer challenges and missions for players to tackle, offering useful rewards to the various members of the Bat Family. Who are these contacts though, and what do they want from you?

Contacts are incredibly useful allies in Gotham Knights

Throughout the course of Gotham Knights' gameplay, players will encounter a number of Contacts. Generally, these characters will reach out to the Bat Family seeking help in dealing with a number of threats present all over Gotham City.

For long-time Batman fans, some of these characters will definitely be familiar and will show up throughout the course of the storyline, providing tasks for gamers to take on.

Contacts in Gotham Knights

Detective Montoya

Lucius Fox (Foxteca)

Dr. Jada Thompkins

The Penguin

The Watch

The first contact that players will meet is one of the few cops left in Gotham City that isn’t corrupt or on the take. Detective Montoya worked closely with former Commissioner Jim Gordon and currently serves a similar role to that of the game's protagonists.

Lucius Fox, previously with Wayne Enterprises, now runs Foxteca. He still provides tech support to the Bat Family, offering new technology to help them fight crime in Gotham Knights. Next on the list is Dr. Jada Thompkins, whose mother, Leslie Thompkins, once worked directly with Batman.

When it came to medical situations, she was second to none in the fight against evil in Gotham City. The Penguin, who has allegedly gone legit in Gotham Knights, frequently offers useful information to the Bat Family. The information he offers generally involves crimes occurring in the area. Whether or not this benefits the Penguin's business remains to be seen.

Finally, there’s The Watch. The Watch is a group of citizens in Gotham City, who often provide Batman with information about potential criminal activities. In the game's narrative, Batman instructed The Watch to do the same for his protégés, should they ever be in need.

Although Contacts play a minor role in the storyline, they can help players in a more tangible way. Successfully completing the challenges they give you will provide players with rewards such as crafting materials and other useful items.

When it comes to these challenges, most of them are rather basic and tend to be built around that particular character’s needs. For the Penguin, it’s reducing crime in the city, and Montoya tends to ask you to take down corrupt cops.

Some of these will be given out by the Contacts, but you can always head to the Challenges menu and click on the Contacts tab yourself. This section shows all of the current challenges issued by these NPCs. Furthermore, completing them is a great way to level up in Gotham Knights.

If you need more, you can visit The Watch during gameplay when you see them on the map. They will offer limited challenges, which usually offer some excellent rewards. Contacts, in essence, give you ways to level up and get more powerful, while also helping the citizens of Gotham City.

