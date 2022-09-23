How Gotham Knights is setting itself apart from Batman Arkham series

Gotham Knights is just around the corner with a launch date of October 21, 2022. The title will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's considered an action-roleplaying game as players control several members of the iconic Bat Family.

Surprisingly, despite having numerous ties to the series, Gotham Knights is said to be a brand new, original story which is removed from the Arkham universe. This has fans wondering if there will be any similarities at all.

What is the premise of Gotham Knights?

The upcoming title is an all-new adventure in the Batman universe (Image via WB Games Montreal)

The game is set in an open-world version of Gotham City. It takes place after the deaths of Commissioner Gordon and Batman, also known as Gotham City's billionaire shut-in Bruce Wayne.

Their deaths have caused criminals to be even more reckless and dangerous than ever before. Thus, it is up to Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood to continue Batman's legacy and keep Gotham safe.

Players will get to control all four of the characters as they take on some of the city's most infamous villains, such as Penguin, Clayface, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and the Court of Owls.

Will Gotham Knights be like the Arkham games?

Though it is made by the Arkham: Origins developer, this is all brand new (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Gotham Knights is being developed by Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montreal. This has many fans assuming it will be very similar to the Arkham titles.

That may be true in terms of graphics, combat, and the exploration side of gameplay, but everything else seems to simply be an homage to the Arkham series rather than a direct connection.

WB Games Montreal has outright stated that Gotham Knights is an "original story set in DC's Batman universe and not connected to the Arkham series." This has left more than a few fans perplexed and disappointed that they won't see the official aftermath of Batman's death in the Arkham series.

How it will set itself apart

Now that players know it is only somewhat related to the Arkham series, in terms of gameplay style and developers, they can focus on the game's unique aspects. There are quite a few facets that separate Gotham Knights from its counterparts:

The combat system has been overhauled with co-operative play in mind

Four main characters will be playable and the game will feature a drop-in and drop-out system

The co-operative system will allow a player to partner up with a friend whenever they see fit and even go off on separate missions before reuniting

Players are also allowed to choose the same hero during co-operative play

Gotham City will be a truly open-world spread across five burroughs

Unlike the Arkham series, the game's city won't be under lockdown. Thus, civilians and everyday occurrences will be seen

Gotham Knights @GothamKnights Beware the Court of Owls that watches all the time, for even the very bones of Gotham are under their control. #GothamKnights Beware the Court of Owls that watches all the time, for even the very bones of Gotham are under their control. #GothamKnights https://t.co/iJjRutbdSP

Overall, it seems this game will have a lot more for players to do. It takes what the Arkham series did well, tweaks it to fit a four-character multiplayer system, and delivers it on a much larger scale.

If there is a great story, polished combat, and surprises that leave players' jaws dropped, then Gotham Knights could surpass the Arkham games and truly be viewed as a separate, successful title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far