Gotham Knights Fusion guide: How to craft Mods, all Mod recipes, and more

Gotham Knights players can make the most of the characters they pick by improving their abilities and unique movesets.

Each character in the game brings a variety of gameplay aspects that are unique to them. This allows players to take a more diverse approach to combat and narrative, allowing them to do more than just engage thugs in a fistfight.

As the story progresses, you will be able to make your favorite characters more powerful by unlocking new weapons and armor or slotting mods into them.

The more you explore and complete objectives, the more you will be able to get your hands on rarer mods in Gotham Knights, and once you get your hands on four, you will be able to fuse them for a more powerful effect.

Enemies get significantly harder the further you go into the game, so investing some time in creating the perfect mod to fit your style of play is key in making encounters much easier to deal with.

Today’s guide will go over how you can craft fusion mods in Gotham Knights and all the crafting recipes you need to be aware of.

Crafting Mods in Gotham Knights

Crafting powerful fusion mods in Gotham Knights is no rocket science, and you will be able to create them by making your way to the gear tab on the Batcomputer. You will need a good amount of mods that can be acquired by completing missions and defeating enemies.

The mod drops come with different levels of rarity in the game; these are:

Common: White

Uncommon: Green

Rare: Blue

Epic: Purple

Legendary: Yellow (obtained mission rewards only)

Heroic: Orange (mission rewards only)

The rarity of the mods dictates the potency of the power and effect that you will be able to slot into the weapons and armor of your characters.

Mod fusion recipes in Gotham Knights

Listed below are all the recipes and ways that you will be able to fuse mods in Gotham Knights:

All four of the same rarity: Next rarity up (Epic is the max)

Three of the same rarity (except Common) + one of any lower rarity: Same rarity as the majority of mods

Three Heroic mods + one of any other rarity: Epic mod

Two Heroic mods + two Rare mods: Epic mod

Two Heroic mods + two Common or Uncommon mods: Rare mod

One Heroic mod + three Rare mods: Rare mod

One Heroic mod + three Common or Uncommon mods: Uncommon mod

Common + Uncommon + Rare + Epic: Rare mod

Common + Common + Epic + Epic: Rare mod

Common + Common + Rare + Rare: Rare mod

Common + Common + Common + Uncommon: Uncommon mod

Common + Common + Common + Rare: Uncommon mod

Common + Common + Common + Epic: Uncommon mod

Common + Common + Uncommon + Uncommon: Uncommon mod

Common + Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare: Rare mod

Common + Common + Uncommon + Epic: Rare mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare + Rare: Rare mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare + Epic: Rare mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Uncommon + Epic: Rare mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare: Rare mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare + Rare: Rare mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Epic + Epic: Epic mod

Uncommon + Rare + Rare + Epic: Epic mod

Uncommon + Rare + Epic + Epic: Epic mod

Rare + Rare + Epic + Epic: Epic mod

Rare + Rare + Rare + Epic: Epic mod

While the recipes are for Epic tier mods, for the Legendary ones, you will be required to complete Contacts missions which are a bit more tricky. Legendary mods are the end-game loot you will need to get your hands on as you slowly reach the end of the narrative.

