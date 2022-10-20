How to unlock new suits in Gotham Knights?

The most important part of fighting crime in Gotham Knights is looking exceptional while doing it. With that in mind, there are several incredible suits in the game that players can unlock in a few ways.

Suits in Gotham Knights all have a unique look and style, and as you grow in power, you will want newer, better suits to keep up with the never-ending fight against crime. While each suit is customizable, how do players unlock more suits in the first place?

Gotham Knights: How players unlock suits

There are two key ways to unlock more suits in Gotham Knights, but what are suits? Suits are the pieces of equipment you unlock as you play the game. Getting new weapons increases your damage, and your suits improve your defense. With this in mind, keeping up with the latest crime-fighting equipment is incredibly important.

Simply playing the game is one way to unlock suits in Gotham Knights. Completing objectives, playing the main story, and fighting off bad guys is probably the most common way to get more suits to equip in the game.

Players will likely not keep gear for long since they always get stronger, fight greater challenges, and complete objectives. So by playing the game, you will be unlocking more and more gear to equip and constantly swapping around.

However, this is not the only way. While in Belfry, you can craft new suits as well. This offers a bit more flexibility instead of hoping the next drop will be worthwhile. In this area, you can see what, if any, gear you can craft.

In the crafting menu, you will see if you have any available blueprints and what materials it will require to craft that particular design. Completing Contact challenges and other objectives in the game is a fantastic way to get crafting materials for these.

In Gotham Knights, you'll be swapping gears frequently, but as you get closer to the late game, you’ll want to start aiming for crafted Legendary suits. You can also change the look of your suit through gameplay.

When a suit is equipped, you can adjust it with a number of styles. Each suit has customizable cowls, logos, gloves, and boots. You can also use whatever color scheme you have unlocked on them to customize your look further while fighting crime. Sometimes, players simply don’t like the overall look of a suit. You can change that as well.

This is done with the Transmog system. If you head to the Crafting section of the Challenges menu, you’ll see how to unlock new color schemes (colorways) and the various transmogs in the game.

It’s worth noting that you cannot customize a transmog. When you’ve changed a suit’s style, that’s how it will be until it’s transmogrified again. If, for example, you changed your suit to the Shinobi style, you cannot further customize its logo.

These are the ways you can unlock more suits and adjust how they look within Gotham Knights. Players will always want to be on the lookout for new, better suits and the ability to craft Legendary suits when the late game rolls around.

