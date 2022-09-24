Why Gotham Knights will need multiple playthroughs for complete experience

For anyone who is a fan of the DC Universe and Batman, Gotham Knights is surely on their wishlist by now, as it is only a month away from being released. After the ending of Arkham Knight, there is little hope of seeing the popular vigilante. However, the upcoming title will offer other popular characters associated with him.

Featuring Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin, the new game will be the first Batman-inspired game to be released in a long time. Each of these superheroes comes with their own unique gameplay and style, which is something fans are already looking forward to.

Gotham Knights is also expected to feature the story from each and every hero’s perspective, which has been revealed in issue #19 of the PLAY magazine. That may be reason enough to play the game multiple times. Still, this article will highlight what has been quoted in the magazine and discuss it in more detail.

Game and Cinematic Directors at WB Games reveal requirement of multiple Gotham Knights playthroughs

After much hype around Gotham Knights, the game will finally be released on October 21, 2022. In it, players will be able to play as one of the heroes in the current Batman-game universe and get to switch characters at any point. This will allow them to get different perspectives on the story.

In an interview with PLAY, Game Director Geoff Ellenor and Cinematic Director Wilson Mui of WB Games revealed crucial information regarding the game. According to Wilson Mui, the upcoming title will not feature just one story but four different narratives written from each hero’s perspective.

Following this information, Geoff Ellenor has said the following, which has to be intriguing for fans excited about the game:

“That’s actually true! You will not see all of it in a single playthrough. Just because there’s so much content that is unique to the hero’s perception of what’s going on and what’s happened.”

In offering four different stories, the entire development team faced a lot of challenges, as every cutscene had to follow a similar structure. That said, the interactions in these scenes will be different for each character since they all have their own histories in Gotham Knights. In regard to this, Wilson Mui also made a few statements that offered more clarity:

“If you were to look and play Batgirl, you’re gonna get Batgirl’s version, but if you play Robin, you’re gonna get Robin’s version of that same scene. Some of them are very similar in how they do it, but they’re gonna have little subtle differences.”

These subtle details might go unnoticed during the first gameplay; however, players will notice the changes if they plan to go for a second gameplay or more.

Now, the only question is how replayable the title will be, considering it will feature the Court of Owls and no Batman. However, this can only be answered after the release of Gotham Knights.

Lastly, those looking to buy issue #19 of the PLAY magazine can use this link: https://www.magazinesdirect.com/az-single-issues/6937074/playstation-official-magazine-single-issue.thtml.

