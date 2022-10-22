How to defeat The Court of Owls in Gotham Knights?

The Court of Owls is part of the main set of missions or cases in Gotham Knights and needs to be defeated to make progress within the game. As part of Case 05, the iconic villain has to be tackled within the game by the players before they can proceed to the next one.

The Court of Owls is one of the many mainstream villains from the Bat universe who have been added to the game. While Batman isn't present, players can play as four family characters. They must take on the supervillains and stop them from wreaking havoc in the city.

The Court of Owls case comes a bit later in the game, and players must take on others like Clayface before reaching them. Once unlocked, Case 05 has two sub-parts, and to truly defeat the Court of Owls, players must complete all of them.

The Court of Owls in Gotham Knights is a hard enemy to defeat

The Court of Owls can be tackled in Gotham Knights after completing Case 04. After beating the nemesis, players will unlock the two sub-cases in the 5th chapter.

Part 1 - Little Birds

The first task is to exit the headquarters and reach Talia al Ghul's location in the Financial District.

You will then have to talk to Detective Montoya in Old Gotham and eliminate five corrupt detectives.

You will then have to reach Gotham City cemetery.

Once you reach the hideout, you will have to defeat all the enemies.

After defeating the enemies, you will have to scan a face mask.

Travel to HQ and then listen to Penguin's recorded message.

Finally, reach the Iceberg Lounge in the Financial District in Gotham Knights.

Part 2 - Inside Gotham's Walls

Travel to Penguin's office and talk to a penguin stuck to the wall.

You will find yourself in a labyrinth, and dying will make you start over. Escape from it to get to the next part.

You will reach a room with overhead torches, walk accordingly to make it to the other side.

When you reach a dead end, turn around to access a room filled with spikes and checkpoints. Move carefully to escape the room and be wary about the spikes.

There will be a puzzle in this room, and you will have to solve it to escape.

You will return to the labyrinth and meet some more talons in Gotham Knights. Continue proceeding forward and defeat all the enemies you will come across.

You will encounter a Gladiator Talon, a much more difficult opponent, so you must proceed carefully.

Drop down by the collapsed statue with the help of the grapple tool to reach a chest and then proceed in the opposite direction.

Clear the control room of all the enemies and use the room assembly controls.

Reach the first platform with the help of the moving stage.

There will be a big red tank that can be scanned with the AR view; beside it lies a chest.

There will be two valves beside the tanks. Target them with the help of batarangs and then proceed to the next step.

Escape the room and get out from the underground.

There will be a ledge at the end of a tunnel; access it with the help of your grapple tool.

You will find a head surgeon here. Attack him to weaken him and then interrogate him.

Exit the room and activate the elevator.

You will have to clear the next room of more enemies in Gotham Knights.

Override the two hibernation controls, defeat the next enemies and override the failsafe.

There will be two more Gladiator Talons. After defeating them, return to the Belfry. This will conclude Case 05: The Court of Owls in Gotham Knights.

Upon completion, the two sub-cases will become available to the players.

Poll : 0 votes