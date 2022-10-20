How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights?

Let’s be honest - Gotham Knights’ Batbike is a blast to use, but it’s not always the most efficient way to get across a huge city like Gotham. Eventually, players will unlock the power to fast-travel, and while it will take some effort to do it, fast travel will, without a doubt, be worthwhile.

Gotham City is a remarkable city to explore, but gamers will reach a point when they want to taxi their way around the city without having to run or drive everywhere. That’s the whole point of the fast-travel system. This one is unlockable, though it will take some time.

Here’s what players need to know about unlocking fast travel in Gotham Knights.

Unlocking fast travel takes some time in Gotham Knights, but it is worth it

It’s going to feel great to use the fast travel system in the game, but it will take work to unlock, unfortunately. The early game is just going to be zooming around on the Batbike, but if you focus on the main story, it won’t be too long. Look for the Main Story Quest, “Lucius Fox.” Fox, in this quest, has something for you as a hero to get around town faster.

In particular, it’s in Main Case 2.1 - AKA Oswald Cobblepot. You will find Lucius Fox on the roof of the Foxteca building in Otisburg, New Gotham. The first stop you'll be heading to is the Financial District of Historic Gotham, where you’ll scan the drone Lucius requests you to.

Then you’ll go to the north-west Southside in Lower Gotham. This is where the drones with shields problem are introduced. You will be shown how to track and scan them once they’ve begun recharging, making this particularly easy.

It is through the Invisible Glider, but you can’t use it immediately. GCPD drones hover over all areas of Gotham City. You need to scan these drones first. There will be 1-3 of them per area, and they all need to be scanned.

Some of these can simply be overcome by scanning and deactivating them, but others have a protective barrier. In that case, you’ll have to follow the drone until they go to a charging station. Lucius Fox already taught you how in the Main Story Quest of Gotham Knights, so just remember what he taught you.

After all, you can’t glide safely across the skies in Gotham Knights without stopping Gotham PD’s drones. After you’ve unlocked these fast travel points, you can head to them anytime. Thankfully, the Belfry is automatically unlocked, so you can travel there whenever you want instead of biking. But you have to assist Lucius Fox in the main story if you want to go anywhere else.

You can tell where a fast-travel point is by looking for green chevrons on your map. Select one of those, hit confirm, and you’re on your way to the next area without having to cycle across the whole of Gotham City. There is a fast travel point in each area of the city, so no matter where you want to go in Gotham Knights, you can at least get remotely close to your objective.

That’s everything gamers need to know about utilizing fast travel in Gotham Knights.

