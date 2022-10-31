Gotham Knights: Best early game build for each hero 

Gotham Knights was released on October 21, 2022. It’s now time for fans of the DC Universe to pick their favorite character from the bat family and embark on a quest to clean the streets of Gotham City of crime.

Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood are the four playable heroes to choose from in Gotham Knights. Each character comes with their own strengths and weaknesses. While Batgirl and Robin possess cunning, learnable abilities and rely on evasive moves and silent assassinations, Red Hood is slightly tankier (more durable) in nature.

Each hero has three unique skill trees, through which they can learn cool abilities by investing their Action Points earned by merely playing the title. Having a balanced combination of skills in builds is key in Gotham Knights for players to advance in the storyline with their chosen character. This article attempts to list the best early game builds for each hero.

Note: This article solely reflects the authors’ opinion

Best early game builds for Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing in Gotham Knights

1) Batgirl

Barbara Gordon, AKA, Batgirl is the daughter of Gotham City’s most respected police officer, Commissioner Gordon. She has spent years as Batman’s apprentice and, over the years, has picked up many traits from the Dark Knight.

In Gotham Knights, Batgirl has transformed herself into a cold-blooded tech-savvy assassin. Her skill tree is one of the most versatile and creative in the game. Here’s the best build for her during the early game:

Momentum Ability 1: Batarang Barrage

Batarang Barrage Momentum Ability 2: Tonfa Jackhammer

Tonfa Jackhammer Melee: Tonfa

Tonfa Ranged: Batarang

Batarang Suit: New Guard

New Guard Best pair-up skills: Remote Hacking, Shocking Devices, HP +, and Second Wind

Gamers choosing Batgirl should definitely put getting the HP Plus skill on their bucket list. It is available in the Grit skill tree and increases Batgirl’s health by 40%.

To complement HP Plus, players should opt for Second Wind, another skill available in the Grit tree. This ability restores 50% of Batgirl’s health after the health bar is seriously depleted.

To transform Batgirl into an unstoppable silent killer, players must look towards the Oracle skill tree and pick up the Shocking Devices ability that overheats the weapons of the enemies, rendering them useless.

Lastly, players can go ahead and invest in Remote Hacking, also available in the Oracle Tree. It grants Batgirl the ability to move past alarms and sensors undetected, and it’s a utilitarian early-gaming skill to have.

2) Robin

Robin is the youngest member of the bat family in Gotham Knights, and as the spiritual successor to Batman, he has a lot of gadgets up his sleeve. He is a versatile hero and can be built in many different ways. Robin possesses a cool set of skills that can be learned from the skill tree, which includes fast, evasive abilities, as well as being able to perform covert takedowns. Here’s the best early build for the character:

Momentum Ability 1: Evade Decoy

Evade Decoy Momentum Ability 2: Fireworks

Fireworks Melee: Bo Staff

Bo Staff Ranged: Sling Shot

Sling Shot Suit: New Guard

New Guard Best pair-up skills: Light Footed, Elemental Decoy, Perfect Evade, and Elemental Charge

Robin is primarily a stealth-based character. Gamers are advised to stick mostly to the Slugger skill tree when using him. The Light Footed skill is a handy one to have in the early game. It grants Robin the ability to move around the open world faster and take out unsuspecting enemies silently. Perfect Evade adds a bit of a counter punch to the character’s style of play.

Robin’s Bo Staff is a versatile weapon that can deal massive crowd-control damage. Therefore, players must definitely choose the Fireworks Momentum Ability to pair it with Evade Decoy in the beginning.

3) Red Hood

Unlike Robin, Jason Todd, A.K.A. Red Hood is a tankier character in Gotham Knights. He is an exceptional marksman and likes using his ranged pistols.

When it comes to the early game Momentum Ability, since Red Hood lacks melee moves in his repository and primarily relies more on his pistols, players should go for Mystical Punch to make up for the deficit.

Spoilsport Reload is the ideal Momentum Ability to pick, along with Mystical Punch, to make full use of the firearms Red Hood possesses. Here’s a great and balanced early game build for Red Hood:

Momentum Ability 1: Spoilsport Reload

Spoilsport Reload Momentum Ability 2: Mystical Punch

Mystical Punch Melee: Pistols

Pistols Ranged: Pistol Rounds

Pistol Rounds Suit: New Guard

New Guard Best pair-up skills: Focused Fire, Lucky Rounds, Large Grab, and Human Bomb Enhanced

Early in the game, players should focus on investing their Action Points in the skills available in the Marksman skill tree. The Focused Fire ability allows Red Hood to lock on to the targets and deal extra damage.

While Lucky Rounds skill deals 5X more damage compared to the normal rounds. If players learn how to combine these two skills, this one and focused fire, in tandem, they can transform Red Hood into an unstoppable force in Gotham Knights’ early game.

Players should complement his ranged abilities by learning certain skills from the Brawler tree. The Human Bomb Enhanced is a great ability to have for Red Hood’s armory of weapons. Through this skill, Red Hood attaches concussion mines to the body of whoever he grapples and throws. The mine explodes as soon as the player decides to shoot at the thrown body.

4) Nightwing

Nightwing is the original Robin of the old Batman series. Mobility is the character’s greatest asset, and he is an expert when it comes to dealing crowd-control damage.

It’s hard to keep Nightwing stationary for long, which makes it difficult for enemies to pin him down in one spot. When it comes to the early game, players should focus on choosing skills from the Raptor and Acrobat skill trees for Nightwing. Here's the ideal build for the less-talked-about hero of the bat family’s build:

Momentum Ability 1: Dart Storm

Dart Storm Momentum Ability 2: Speed Boost

Speed Boost Melee: Escrima Stick

Escrima Stick Ranged: Toxic Darts

Toxic Darts Suit: New Guard

New Guard Best pair-up skills: Extra Momentum, Evade Chain, Revive Darts, and Elemental Smart Darts

Extra Momentum boosts Nightwing’s speed drastically, which complements his style of play involving constantly hitting foes and dodging. Players can consider teaming up Extra Momentum with Evade Chain from the Acrobat skill tree to enhance Nightwing’s evasive nature.

By controlling Nightwing, players can deal a ton of crowd control damage through his toxic darts. The Speed Boost Momentum Ability goes with Dart Storm perfectly, and players can opt to go for the Elemental Smart Darts available in the Pack Leader skill tree to inflict added elemental damage to enemies.

