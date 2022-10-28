5 best Easter eggs in Gotham Knights 

Players can find a plethora of Easter eggs related to the DC universe lying around in the open-world of Gotham Knights. Gotham Knights is the latest RPG title released by the Batman Arkham gaming franchise that takes players into a version of Gotham City where Batman is dead, and now it’s up to the next-gen superheroes Robin, Batgirl, Nighwing, and Redwood to stop crimes in Gotham City.

Released last week, DC fans have already started to find several Easter eggs spread across Gotham City. So, this list jots down the five best Easter eggs that can be obtained from Gotham Knights.

Note: This article purely reflects the authors’ opinion

5 coolest Easter eggs to collect in Gotham Knights

1) Wonder Women’s apron

Wonder Woman’s apron can be found inside the kitchen of the Batman family HQ (Image via WB Games)

Followers of the DC Universe are well aware of Batman and Wonder Woman’s fling in Justice League. Gamers playing Gotham Knights can get glimpses of their relationship when they visit the Batman family headquarters in Gotham Knights, located in Belfry. Players have to look out for an apron containing the Wonder Women symbol inside the headquarters.

2) The Big Brute Shield with Harley Quinn’s signature

Players can come across this shield when coming up against Freak Bulldozer (Image via WB Games)

Harley Quinn plays a big role in Gotham Knights as she is one of the major boss fights, and in addition to that, developers have also gone ahead and added an Easter egg dedicated to her.

Players will come across a spray-painted shield written “Harley was here”, along with the Batman symbol and her signature diamond symbol in the bottom corner.

3) Paintings of the Court of Owls

Players can get access to the Court of Owls paintings once they complete the Power Club mission which gives access to the Court of Owls hideouts (Image via WB Games)

Fans of the DC’s old Batman series should be familiar with The Talons, henchmen and assassins of the Court of Owls. They were a cynical secret group wielding immense political power, wreaking havoc in Gotham City. In Gotham Knights, players will come across rare paintings depicting the famous masked criminals.

4) A Poster in Kirk Langstorm’s Lab

Players will get access to Dr. Kirk Langstorm’s Lab once they activate: What is Langstorm’s Secret Passcode? Mission (Image via WB Games)

To reach Kirk Langstorm’s lab, players must head towards Gotham University. Once inside, there is a corridor that runs linear and the lab is located on the left hand side of the only accessible room in the corridor.

Search inside Kirk Langstorm’s lab for a poster attached to the wall that says: The Gray Ghost. This is one of the easiest Easter eggs to spot in Gotham Knights. The character was Batman’s childhood hero, who appeared in the Batman Animated Series.

Gray Ghost was a television figure Bruce Wayne admired, and the poster is a tribute to both the animated series and Bruce Wayne.

5) Kirk Langstorm’s Poster on Bats

Spot this tiny poster just below the Gray Ghost poster (Image via WB Games)

At Kirk Langstorm’s Lab, players will come across another small sized poster with detailed diagrams of bats and their aerodynamic details that studies their flight. Dr. Kirk worked on bat serums for years to enhance the senses using the materials extracted from their glands.

Dr. Kirk Langstorm researched bats successfully to turn himself into a bat/ human hybrid who has acted as Batman’s ally at times and as an enemy at other times in the Batman Animated Series. This poster is all that remains of Dr. Kirk’s mischievous works.

Poll : 0 votes