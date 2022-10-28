How to fix low FPS on Gotham Knights for PC

Gotham Knights has several issues at the moment, some of which comes down to the game's optimization. This has resulted in more than a few problems, including unstable FPS on PC. It ranges from wide fluctuations to players getting an outright low number of frames.

Any permanent patch for the problems will have to come via the developers' updates, who have been busy finding solutions. Players can also try a few steps at their end to solve the problems that could be occurring. While the solutions are trial and error in nature, some of them have worked for gamers.

Despite a lot of pre-release hype, the launch has been poor, and fans have been dissatisfied. While the big question marks have been over the quality aspect of the release, optimization, or the lack of it, has also caused problems. Let's look at what players can do to get higher FPS on PC and ensure minimal destabilization.

Gotham Knights' performance on PC has been less than satisfactory

To get the best FPS in Gotham Knights, players can adjust the video settings. These will vary for the type of GPU card that's being used in the system.

If the system has a medium-end card, the following settings will result in better performance:

Max FPS Limit: 60 FPS or higher

VSync: Off

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Texture Quality: Medium or lower

View Distance: Medium or lower

Effects Quality: Medium or lower

Shadows Quality: Low

Environment Density: Medium or lower

Post-Processing Quality: Low or Off

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Upscaling Type: Off

HDR: Off

Those with higher-end cards will be able to leverage more power and maintain better settings.

Max FPS Limit: 60 FPS or higher

VSync: Off

Display Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

HDR: Off

Resolution Quality

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Upscaling Type: Off

Texture Quality: High

Shadows Quality: Medium

Effects Quality: Medium

Post Processing Quality: High

View Distance: Medium

Environment Density: High

Aside from the in-game video settings, there are more things that players can attempt to get better results.

Run in borderless window

This has been a tried-and-tested method for quite some time and smoothens the experience for many players. It doesn't lose the immersiveness as the windowed mode does. Additionally, it results in higher frames than full screen in titles with optimization issues. This could be a possible solution until the developers can smoothen out the issues in Gotham Knights.

Update the graphics card

As basic as it might sound, an outdated driver can cause several issues when rendering any game. Some users fixed the FPS issue with a respective update on their graphics card drivers.

Enable VRR

While this can only be done on applicable monitors, Variable Refresh Rate will help smoothen the fluctuations in FPS for Gotham Knights. Users of both NVIDIA and AMD can enable their respective options from the in-game settings.

Basically, reducing the rendering resolution and quality of textures will also result in higher frames. However, it will also mean that the graphical fidelity of Gotham Knights will be reduced, which could dissatisfy players. The community will be hopeing that the developers fix some of the issues that are still remaining after the official launch.

