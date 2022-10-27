"Still wish there was 60fps on console": Gotham Knights fans remain heartbroken after the game's first patch

Gotham Knights recently got its first major update since launch, something that players of the game have been patiently awaiting, given the game's poor technical state on release on all platforms. Since its launch, the open-world action-adventure title has come across criticism from players and critics alike regarding the game's technical shortcomings.

Despite skipping the last-generation console release, Gotham Knights suffers from multiple issues, including frequent framerate drops, texture streaming glitches, connectivity issues, and occasional crashes that sour the rather intriguing narrative of the game. Players were expecting developer WB Games Montreal to remedy most of the issues with a day-one patch. However, that did not happen.

Apart from the poor technical state, the game also came under fire due to the "30fps lock" on consoles. It was also released without any option for a dedicated performance mode. For the most part, the current-generation consoles are built and marketed around delivering a smooth 60fps gameplay experience across the board. Most modern games give players the option to choose between a high-fidelity mode with a 30fps cap or a high-performance mode with 60fps or more.

Players were hoping WB Games Montreal would be adding a performance mode for the game with the first major patch. However, they were left heartbroken by how little the developers have added to the newly released game update.

Gotham Knights' first patch fixes connectivity and stability issues but does not improve performance on consoles

While the general reaction towards Gotham Knights' first patch was mostly positive, as it targeted key issues with the title, some players felt the update was lacking, especially regarding the game's performance on consoles. Many fans were clamoring for a 60fps performance mode to be added with the game's first update but were left heartbroken by the lackluster patch notes.

One of the players lamented:

"Still wish there was 60fps on console"

Reaper @xDangerReaperx @GothamKnights Still wish there was 60 fps on console but overall a good game to play @GothamKnights Still wish there was 60 fps on console but overall a good game to play

Lucas @lucascardoso178 @GothamKnights @GothamKnights are you looking at the possibility of adding a 60 fps performance mode for ps5? That would be awesome. @GothamKnights @GothamKnights are you looking at the possibility of adding a 60 fps performance mode for ps5? That would be awesome.

🥶Keeton❄️ @TheIceMan711 @GothamKnights Please give the game 60fps+ for all platforms as soon as possible! @GothamKnights Please give the game 60fps+ for all platforms as soon as possible!

Mk—TaZ @TazFiza @GothamKnights Im confused does this mean you guys are working on a 60fps patch for consoles or just stabilising the already 30fps??? @GothamKnights Im confused does this mean you guys are working on a 60fps patch for consoles or just stabilising the already 30fps???

Frogboyx1Gaming @andrewlukenbach @GothamKnights Freaking Love This Game. But the consoles badly need a 60fps option @GothamKnights Freaking Love This Game. But the consoles badly need a 60fps option

BossyBottom3 @Bossy_Bottom3 @GothamKnights As long as I get 60fps on console I'm satisfied. Please @GothamKnights As long as I get 60fps on console I'm satisfied. Please 💙💙

Gotham Knights' first post-launch update focused on fixing key issues regarding the game's online connectivity. The problem had players unable to join their friends' games via in-game invites and technical issues related to the game's localization and keybindings on PC.

The patch also fixed the problem some players were facing with the game's PC version, where the changes made to the graphics settings were not being saved. WB Games Montreal also assured fans that the team is hard at work on a major update for the game, which will address many lingering issues with the game's performance, stability, and general gameplay experience.

While there isn't a dedicated post-launch roadmap laid down by WB Games Montreal for Gotham Knights, fans are hoping for developers to support the game for a long time with additional updates, adding new story quests, combat gear, playable characters, and more.

Gotham Knights might not have had a smooth launch, with mediocre reviews and a host of technical shortcomings. However, it seems WB Games Montreal has taken the criticism and complaints players have regarding the game to heart and is already hard at work with fixes and additions for the game.

It remains to be seen if Gotham Knights manages to reach the heights of the Arkhamverse titles with post-launch support or becomes yet another forgotten open-world action-adventure game.

