Gotham Knights gets its first patch, fixes address some general issues, and other minor fixes on PC

Gotham Knights finally gets its first patch update, however, the changes are making their way to PC and not to the Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Moreover, the patch is a minor one, it will just be 230MB in size and will not be containing any major updates that the community has been asking for ever since the title went live.

Gotham Knights @GothamKnights Firstly, for our PC players, the latest Patch is now live and you can read the full Patch Notes here: gothamknights.bugs.wbgames.com/patch-notes (2/7) Firstly, for our PC players, the latest Patch is now live and you can read the full Patch Notes here: gothamknights.bugs.wbgames.com/patch-notes (2/7)

The first patch is just addressing minor performance issues, especially the visual ones which are caused by graphical settings not being applied properly. There will also be some fixes to Keyboard/Mouse inputs that seek to improve the overall stability of the controls.

Gotham Knights fans looking for a detailed explanation of the game’s first patch notes can look up the WB Games' official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Gotham Knights October 26 patch official notes

1) General

Invincible enemies playing a “meditating” animation will no longer appear in crimes.

Various UI issue fixes.

Fixed issues caused by graphical settings not being applied properly.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed various Keyboard/Mouse specific input issues.

2) Co-op

Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites.

3) Stability

Various crash fixes throughout the title, most notably during the S.T.A.R. Labs “free the scientists” fight and the Harley Quinn Hospital Boss Fight.

Fixed an AMD-specific crash related to shadows.

4) Known Issues

There may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that we are still investigating for this patch

While Gotham Knights’ first batch of updates does addresses some of the underlying performance issues with the game that players are facing on the PC. However, they aren’t dealing with the major performance issues the title has been facing on all the major platforms since the very first day of its launch.

Stuttering, game crashes, and performance lag has been the story of the latest WB Games title from day one. The game had a rather mixed reception, and both the community and critics were torn as to how they felt about the game.

Even a week into the launch, the developers are yet to address some of the biggest game-breaking bugs that are still making certain parts of the game unplayable for many.

Performance issues are more active on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S consoles, where the frames are locked at 30.

Hopefully, the next patch that Gotham Knights receives will be a major one that addresses most of the game-breaking issues in the title.

Poll : 0 votes