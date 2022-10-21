How to defeat Harley Quinn in Gotham Knights?

At Gotham Hospital, Harley Quinn awaits players in Gotham Knights. She is one of the game's primary antagonists and represents a serious challenge for the Bat Family. The 'Queen of Gotham City' has several attacks, many of which star her huge, red and black hammer.

After a bit of back-and-forth banter between her and the heroes that show up to stop her, Harley Quinn connects a plug, filling the room with light and sparks. Hefting that huge hammer, she then becomes one of the primary boss battles in Gotham Knights.

Here’s what players need to know about this fight going into it.

Gotham Knights: How to best Harley Quinn

Phase 1

Like the Gotham Knights protagonists, Harley Quinn is fairly acrobatic, despite wielding a large sledgehammer. She can front flip with it and will likely start off with thrusts with the hammer. She also has access to a 360 swing, where she spins with the hammer, pounding anyone in its decent range.

In most video footage, she’s shown as susceptible to electricity during this part of the fight to slow her down, at least temporarily. In this phase, she will also backflip and throw a set of bombs. Flipping forward is a great way to get out of the way of these explosives. If you are caught in the bombs, they will stun you, allowing her to follow up.

Also, keep a lookout for a combo where this Gotham Knights antagonist will swing with a wild uppercut, then front flip, smashing the hammer into the ground. This will create an AOE attack, so stay out of range.

It does not appear that her attacks can be interrupted, so players are better off striking quickly, then flipping away when they see red circles that tease her attacks. Harley also occasionally taunts, and when struck at, she backflips away.

Phase 2

At about 75% health, Harley Quinn gets knocked into a wall, exclaiming that the hero isn’t holding back. At this point, a hospital gurney smashes through the glass windows above them, with patients spilling onto the floor.

Smashing her hammer into one of the patients, she flees through a double door, telling the men to keep the protagonist here. Players will then have to fend off a wave of goons before they can proceed. They don’t appear to be anyone special, so just defeat them.

After beating them, Harley knocks a patient through a window and jumps down. Now, her hammer is covered in electricity. More goons jump down with her, and it’s advised to take most of them down before fighting Harley. Leaving one or two behind won’t be too bad.

Her attack pattern is mostly the same, but now her damage is enhanced, and the AOE ground smash also sparks up the electricity. However, if she catches the protagonist with her hammer strike, she will also sweep their legs out from under them and follow up with an overhead smash.

Phase 3

At just under 50%, another cutscene triggers, where the two characters briefly exchange blows. Harley gets her hammer knocked away, and her trigger is stolen. The protagonist turned off the TV, freeing the goons for what appeared to be mind control.

After the Queen of Gotham City picks the hammer back up, the fight continues. Now she can spin off of her hammer and kick the protagonist and has a forward lunge that swings in an arc in front of her. She can also throw what appears to be electrical daggers in a V-shape in front of her. Her 360-degree swing also looks like she will follow up with another swing.

Her attacks in this phase also look much faster, so be aware of incoming strikes. She also has less downtime between strikes in Phase 3 of her Gotham Knights boss battle.

Getting her to 0% HP ends the fight and culminates with Harley Quinn being handcuffed and taken away. That's all there is to defeating Harley Quinn in Gotham Knights by Warner Bros. Games.

