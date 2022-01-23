Who are the developers behind Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights is set to arrive in 2022 with a new story set in the DC universe.

Players can dive in as either Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or the Red Hood. Each has its unique playstyle and abilities that will help take down the menacing Court of Owls and its group of assassins known as Talons.

The game takes place after the deaths of both Bruce Wayne and James Gordon, seeing a rise in Gotham City's crime level. Expect nothing but a great outing from developers WB Games Montreal on this one.

Gotham Knights is being developed by WB Games Montreal

WB Games Montreal is no stranger to putting together a solid Batman experience. As a Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment subsidiary, the development team has been working hard on Gotham Knights.

The Canadian based video game developer was founded in 2010 by WBIE and immediately got to work. They put together the Batman: Arkham City - Armored Edition for Wii U.

They followed that up in 2013 with the fan-favourite Arkham series prequel, Batman: Arkham Origins and an iOS and Windows title known as Lego Legends of Chima Online.

Those are the only games shipped so far by WB Games Montreal, but soon Gotham Knights will be added to that list with an unknown release date sometime in 2022.

In addition to developing those games, WB Games Montreal worked on several downloadable content packs for Batman: Arkham Knight, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

The Red Hood Story Pack, Harley Quinn Story Pack, Batgirl: A Matter of Family, and Scarecrow's Nightmare Pack were added to Arkham Knight in 2015 by WB Games Montreal.

Aside from this next Batman-inspired title, there are no other future projects on the developer's schedule right now. That doesn't mean they aren't working on other games. They just haven't released those details yet.

Also Read Article Continues below

As the year moves on, expect more information regarding the game, including when WB Games Montreal will have the game ready to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar