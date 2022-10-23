Gotham Knights collectible guide: Where to find all Batarangs? Locations and more

Collecting Batarangs left behind by the Dark Knight himself in the open world of Gotham City is a great way to gain some additional XP points and special rewards in Gotham Knights.

Overall, there are 60 Batarangs spread across the streets of Gotham City. Unlike street art that can be detected on the map and scanned using AR vision. The Batarangs are difficult to track down as they do not come with specific markers on the map. Players have to rely on stumbling across one in the open world of Gotham Knights.

Location of all collectible Batarangs in Gotham Knights divided into their districts

1) Gotham Heights

Head to the orange markers shown on the maps to track down Batarangs in Gotham Knights (image via WB Games)

Head to the Yacht club located on the side of the Aparo Bridge in Gotham Heights. The first Batarang will be located on the roof of the Yacht facing South-West.

Locate the skyscraper situated between Shelley Avenue and Hemlock Street. Go near the top of the skyscraper using the hook on the wall. Batarang will be found stuck in the wall.

A Batarang will be lying on top of a chimney on one of the buildings located between Hemlock Street and Bierce Avenue.

A Batarang can be found on top of the northwesternmost building within Gotham City University.

Head toward the west side of the South-West building in the corner of Chambers Street and Exhibition Avenue.

To collect the last Batarang in Gotham Heights district, go to the plant located in the North-East section of the district. Move towards the North-West side of the building to find the Batarang.

2) Robinson Park

Map of Robinson Park (image via WB Games)

Go towards the Southwest corner of Robinson Park. Move on the top of the roof of the greenhouse facing south to collect the first Batarang.

Close to Beacon Street, there will be a circular arena in the center of Robinson Park. On top of a coffee shop, the Batarang can be found.

Next, head to the bridge over the Gotham City reservoir. Once there, just before reaching the top of a smaller building north of Reservoir Avenue, there will be a Batarang.

3) Bristol

Map of Bristol (image via WB Games)

Head towards Mercy Avenue located on the Northeast side of Bristol which faces toward the Gotham City cemetery. A Batarang will be found on top of a water tower.

Head towards the southernmost point of Bristol that links up with Exhibition Avenue and get your hands on a Batarang at the top of a tower.

On the corner of Mercey Avenue, head towards the entrance of the Saul Erdel Planetarium. The Batarang can be found near the roof of the building.

4) Old Gotham

Map to locate Batarangs in Old Gotham (image via WB Games)

Head towards the northwesternmost end of Old Gotham towards Grand Avenue. There will be Batarang stuck in the west-facing wall of a tower.

Go to the highest spire of Gotham City cathedral to find the next Batarang.

Go to the church located on Finger Avenue and Logerquist Avenue, close to Gordon Memorial. On top of the church, you will find a Batarang.

Go to the building opposite Gotham City Hall’s southern entrance near Neville Street. A Batarang will be lying there on top of the building’s pylon.

The last Batarang can be found on top of the shack close to Finger Avenue.

5) Tricorner Island

Map of Tricorner Island (image via WB Games)

Proceed towards the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge. Once there, look for the Batarang in the first set of towers.

Set off towards the east of Monument Street, and then go towards the lower wall which marks the Eastern Point of Fort Dumas to find a Batarang.

Another Batarang can be located on top of the Statue of Justice’s torch.

Head south towards the unnamed bridge. A Batarang will be on top of the platform towards the East.

Proceed towards the building between Quarterdeck Road and Perimeter Road. Climb on top of the building to find a Batarang.

The last Batarang can be found on the westernmost ramp of Kane Industries.

6) Otisburg

Locations of Batarangs in Otisburg (image via WB Games)

The first Batarang can be found on top of a glass roof of a large building situated in front of the Wayne Tower’s entrance.

Grapple up to the side of the tower located east of Foxteca in Central Otisburg. There will be a Batarang on the south-facing wall.

Go on top of the crane overlooking Gardner Street and Berger Avenue situated southeast of Wayne Tower.

Look for a church right around the corner of Gardner Street and Berger Avenue. The Batarang will be located on the roof of the southern tower of the church.

7) Bowery

A map of Bowery (image via WB Games)

Locate the water tower on the west side of Cape Carmine in Newton Place to find the first Batarang.

Head towards Cape Carmine’s lighthouse to find a Batarang lying halfway through the ledge.

A Batarang will be stuck on the north-facing wall of the Monarch Theater located on Atlantic Avenue.

Head towards Sheldon Hill Road west of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge. Find the Batarang on top of Deeply Fishy restaurant.

Head to Irving Lane in the northwestern corner of the district. The next Batarang can be found on top of a warehouse next to a billboard.

Head towards Crown Point Avenue. A Batarang is stuck off the side of the roof of Quizaños Construction.

Proceed towards the east side of the water tower located north of the Knightsdome Sporting Complex to collect the last Batarang in the Bowery district.

8) West End

Map of West End (image via WB Games)

On top of the Gotham City Gazette building's south-facing wall beneath the signboard. Be careful as a security camera protects this area. The best way to obtain the Batarang is through Batgirl’s ability to disable cameras.

Head towards the northwest end of the West End. Once there, go to the southern edge of the GCPD Major Crimes Unit building’s roof to find a Batarang.

The next Batarang can be found on top of the Gotham City General Hospital.

Proceed towards the top of the southern building next to the Chelsea Tunnel on North Madison Street. Once on top, look for a colorful billboard. The Batarang is located underneath the billboard.

Move to Coventry Street. Find a Batarang stuck on the west wall of the train station.

The last Batarang is located halfway atop a building on Storrow Street.

9) Financial District

Map of the Financial District (image via WB Games)

The first Batarang can be found on top of the Belfry.

Head towards the northwest side of the Financial District. Climb on top of the Gotham Ferry clocktower to find one.

Proceed towards the northeast section of the Financial District. Head towards the northwest corner of the building to find a Batarang. Look slightly to the left of the New Triangle Bridge’s entrance to find one.

Set off towards the center of the Financial District near Grand Avenue. Go to the top of the building facing Elliot Center to find a Batarang.

Head towards the northern side of Elliot Center. Once there, climb down two tiers of floors from the top to find a Batarang stuck on the wall.

To collect the last Batarang in the Financial District, climb on the west rooftop of Quartz Labs.

10) The Cauldron

Map to find Batarangs in The Cauldron (image via WB Games)

Head towards Burnley Avenue. Go to the top of Stagg Tower and located a Batarang in the northeast corner

Set off towards the southwestern docks of the Cauldron near Burnley Avenue. Stuck on the roof of the warehouse will be a Batarang.

Head to McCrea Street in the northwestern section of the Cauldron. Locate the water tower that faces Stagg Tower. Batarang will be lying on top of the water tower.

Head towards the east of The Cauldron between Harbor Drive and Harrow Road. Below the train tracks, there’ll be a ruined building roofed by a sheet of metal. Batarang lies in the above-mentioned building.

Head beneath the highway that connects The Cauldron. Locate the Big Belly Burger Joint on Volczek Street. Climb on top of the joint to obtain the last Batarang of the region.

11) Southside

Map of Southside (image via WB Games)

Climb the Star Labs building and locate the Batarang that lies at the edge of a red construction beam facing the city.

Head towards the southernmost point of the Southside district until you reach the Waynetech building. Climb to the second highest point of the building’s tower that faces the northwest.

Proceed towards Dixon Docks. Find a Batarang on top of the southernmost crane.

A Batarang is located on a fishhook crane at Ocran Chemicals. It can be found on the northeastern quarter of Southside between the plant and the Gotham Bay Bridge.

Go towards the south side entrance of the Gotham Bay Bridge. Once there, move underneath the bridge. A Batarang is hidden between the homeless person’s camp and Lex Corp crates.

Climb on top of the southwest-facing wall of Cobblepot Steel tower to find a Batarang.

To collect the last Batarang, head southeast of Cobblepot Steel tower, up to the oil rig on Lyntown Avenue. Climb on top of the oil rig to find it.

