Gotham Knights features open-world gameplay that allows players to explore Gotham City. There is unique graffiti scattered across the city, and finding them is one of the challenges in Gotham Knights.

Acquiring these special pieces of street art grants valuable crafting materials that will allow players to build better gear, apart from gaining some experience and action points.

Players may find themselves wandering around the vast and interactive open-world of Gotham Knights in search of street art, so this guide puts together a list of all available street murals that players can easily track down to complete their collection.

All 12 Gotham Knights street art district locations and how to collect them

Before diving into all the collectible graffiti locations in Gotham Knights, it is important to note that almost all the districts in Gotham City (with the exception of Southend) have at least one street art. When you come across a street mural, you have to scan it with your AR to add it to your collection.

To locate street art on the map, you should be on the lookout for a spray can symbol. This indicates that an art mural is hidden somewhere near the symbol within the district. Upon activating the AR scan, the street art appears as an orange rectangular outline, which is visible even through buildings.

So without any further ado, here are all the districts in Gotham City containing collectible street art:

1) Bowery

The Lyceum mural pays tribute to Bowery’s past as a popular entertainment hub (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

The Bowery district has only one piece of street art. Head towards the bridge that connects Bowery to Bristol. Just before reaching the bridge, stop at the junction and look at the building located on the right side of the bridge to find the Lyceum mural in Gotham Knights.

2) Bristol

This graffiti celebrates local activists (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

After collecting the Bowery Street Art mural, you can go to the Bristol district to collect the location's sole piece of art. Unlike other collectible artwork that is located on streets and alleyways, the one at Bristol is located in a courtyard.

Look for a courtyard that has a basketball court, accessible via three flights of stairs. A large mural can be found opposite the basketball nets.

3) Cauldron

Cauldron District's first graffiti (Image via Arkham Videos/YouTube)

The Cauldron District contains two pieces of collectible street art graffiti.

Cauldron is a difficult district to navigate. To collect the first graffiti, head to the bridge leading to Paris Island. Once there, jump over to the eastern side and follow the docks until you see a large graffiti on one of the buildings.

Titled Faces of Gotham, this old graffiti celebrates Cauldron’s history as a welcoming neighborhood (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

To obtain the second street art available in the Cauldron district, move north-west from Stagg Tower towards the center of the Cauldron. There will be a mural on the south-facing wall. These colors are a little washed out compared to the other street art in the game.

4) Financial District

(Image via Arkham Videos/YouTube)

The Financial District has one mural which is easy to spot. Use the financial district’s fast travel point as a landmark. Once there, jump down into the train bridge. Move towards the tunnel to find graffiti on the left.

5) Gotham Heights

This wall graffiti in Gotham Knights celebrates Gotham City University (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

First, head towards the bridge that connects Gotham Heights with the West End district. Once on the Gotham Heights end, take the first turn on the right, and after taking the right turn for a short while, the mural will be located on the left, next to a floral shop.

6) Old Gotham

A wall painting that depicts Gotham’s glorious past (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

The street art in the Old Gotham district is easy to find and is located on one of the walls of the Gotham City Cathedral. The Gotham City Cathedral is located on Rosserie Street, in front of the junction that leads to Crowne Avenue.

7) Otisburg

The collectible art in Otisburg (Image via Arkham Videos/YouTube)

Otisburg contains just one piece of collectible art, which is very difficult to track down. This particular street art is located on the border of Bowery and Otisburg, directly east of Wayne Tower.

The mural is located on the corner of Park Row and Gardner Street, beneath the railway bridge.

8) Robinson Park

This particular street art in Gotham Knights celebrates the hardy spirit of its citizens (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

Robinson also contains only one piece of street art. The mural, titled 'The March of Crabs’ can be found lying on the border between Robinson Park and Gotham Heights. Head under the bridge where Chambers Street runs. The mural is located to the west of a spherical structure.

9) Tricorner Island

This graffiti in Gotham Knights pays homage to dock workers (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

The only street art on Tricorner Island is painted on a building that sits between St. Adrian Avenue and Hawkins Avenue.

10) West End

This graffiti celebrates the life of Artist Jose Holder (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

The West End district has two pieces of collectible street art. The first graffiti, titled 'Our Friend Joe,' is rather easy to locate and can be clearly seen while crossing the bridge linking the West End to the Financial District. The mural is painted on the side of the road above a petrol pump.

A newly commissioned graffiti in the world of Gotham Knights celebrates Pride Gotham (Image via Batman Arkham Videos/YouTube)

For the second mural, head south-east from the 'Our Friend Joe' painting where Grant Lane and Croydon Avenue meet. An eclectic painting can be found here.

