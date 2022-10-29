5 best starting builds for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

Barbara Gordon returns as Batgirl in Gotham Knights, the latest Batman game from WB Games Montréal.

As the daughter of the late police commissioner James Gordon, Barbara Gordon has never backed down once in her crime-fighting career. She takes matters into her own hands as Batgirl and previously helped out with gathering intel as The Oracle, years prior to the campaign of Gotham Knights.

After spending several painful years in surgery and rehabilitation from a spinal injury at the hands of the Joker, Batgirl returns once again to dish out justice on the streets of Gotham City.

This guide for Gotham Knights will detail five of Batgirl’s best possible builds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the personal views of the author.

5 excellent starter abilities for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

Batgirl can be best described as a balanced character in terms of both lore and gameplay. She is incredibly proficient in hacking and using melee attacks. Because of this, there are a variety of viable builds for her in the game.

5) HP Plus

Unlocked under the Grit skill tree, this ability increases Batgirl’s base health by 40%. It costs one Action Point to unlock and does not take into account the bonus health that may be provided by gear.

An excellent starter ability, HP Plus allows players to tank a few extra hits and potentially survive a boss battle.

4) Unflinching Heavy Strike

Yet another ability from the Grit skill tree, Unflinching Heavy Strike prevents Batgirl from getting interrupted by most major enemy attacks. This is an incredibly useful skill to have for chaining combos. However, she will still take damage when attacked.

Unflinching Heavy Strike costs one Action Point to unlock. HP Plus must be unlocked as a prerequisite.

3) Second Wind

Unlocked from the Grit skill tree, this ability allows Barbara Gordon to revive herself once knocked down. After being revived, she has 50% of her health restored.

Second Wind is an incredibly useful skill to have, especially in pesky fights and boss battles. It gives Batgirl a second chance to dish out justice to her enemies in combat. Furthermore, the skill can be evolved into Second Wind Plus and Vigilante Resolve, allowing Batgirl to dish out more critical damage, gain momentum, and resurrect twice when downed.

To unlock Second Wind, players must have the Unflinching Heavy Strike or Enemy Counter Focus unlocked first. The skill costs three Action Points to activate.

2) Remote Hacking

Barbara Gordon is a prodigy when it comes to technology. She can masterfully hack into several electronic systems and alter them so that they target enemies instead.

Remote Hacking is the first skill Batgirl unlocks in the Oracle skill tree. It costs one Action Point.

The skill enables Batgirl to disable certain electronic equipment like cameras, turrets, mines, electronic control panels, and laser control modules while scanning for devices under the AR mode. It will almost certainly make things easier when playing through the game.

1) Glide

Similar to Batman, Batgirl can use her cape to glide through the vast expanse of Gotham City. She can also maneuver herself to go in any direction and adjust her gliding speed.

The Glide skill is unlocked under the Knighthood skill tree. Knighthood skills can be unlocked after completing several Knighthood-specific challenges in Gotham Knights. It is highly recommended to unlock this skill as early as possible, since traversal is an important part of the game.

The Glide skill unlocks as soon as players complete the Knighthood side quest and does not cost any Action Points.

Gotham Knights was released on October 21, 2022 and is available on the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

