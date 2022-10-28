5 best knighthood skills for Batgirl in Gotham Knights

WB Games Montreal’s latest outing is Gotham Knights, the first AAA DC game in quite some time after 2017’s Injustice 2. With an original story, the game sets the premise by killing off the Batman, which prompts our heroes, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood, to come to Gotham City and continue Batman’s mission.

In Gotham Knights, you can play as any of the four heroes, taking on the game in either the single-player or co-op multiplayer mode. Each character has their very own playstyle and comes with their own set of skills, abilities, and outfits, which you can mix and match based on your own preferences.

This guide for Gotham Knights will take a look at Batgirl and her knighthood skills. This is a skill tree that is available for each character and comes with some special unlockable abilities that can turn the tables for any combat encounter.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

The Knighthood skill tree in Gotham Knights

You won't have access to the knighthood skill tree in Gotham Knights by default like the other three, as you’ll first need to complete the knighthood challenge to unlock it. Once you have completed the challenge for a character, their knighthood skills can then be viewed, of which there are seven.

These seven skills are Glide (automatically unlocked when you finish the challenge), Grapple Pull, Fear Takedown, Health Regen +, Drone Ambush Blast, Drone Firepower, and Enhanced Combo.

Batgirl's knighthood skill tree (Image via YouTube - TonyBingGaming)

5 best skills from the Knighthood skill tree for Batgirl

1) Enhanced Combo

This increases the number of attacks in Batgirl’s melee combo and effectively allows you to dish out more damage during fights. The skill also makes the last hit of the combo a knockdown, which is ideal for taking out thugs as quickly as possible.

Enhanced Combo is a skill that is part of all the characters’ knighthood skill tree in Gotham Knights.

2) Grapple Pull

This skill allows Batgirl to use her grapple gun during combat and pull an enemy close to her. When used on a large enemy, Batgirl will pull herself towards them, allowing her to quickly engage them in close combat, and is a great tool for closing distances fast. Outside of group combat, it is excellent for swiftly picking off lone thugs.

3) Fear Takedown

Unlike Arkham Knight, the fear takedown in Gotham Knights works a little differently. It amplifies the ambush takedowns you can perform when coming across a group of enemies and induces fear in nearby enemies when you perform an ambush takedown on one member of the group.

The inflicted fear lasts for 10 seconds and increases the critical damage and chance of landing a critical hit by 15%.

4) Drone Ambush Blast

Batgirl’s ultimate ability is called Drone, where she calls in her Drone that is capable of healing allies and firing at enemies for 30 seconds. Drone Ambush Blast adds a new attack for the drone, which unleashes a large blast of energy when summoned, immediately taking out all enemies caught in the area of effect.

5) Drone Firepower

This skill also buffs the Drone ultimate ability by giving it an increased rate of fire, which allows it to deal more damage and attack more enemies during the 30 seconds that it is active.

These are five of the best knighthood abilities for Batgirl in Gotham Knights. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like on the article? You can also leave a comment down below and let us know what other features you’d like to see covered on the site.

Poll : Will you be playing as Batgirl in Gotham Knights? Yup Not really 0 votes