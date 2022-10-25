Gotham Knights guide: Best build for Batgirl

Gotham Knights might not have been the follow-up to Rocksteady's Batman Arkham games that fans were hoping for, but it offers plenty of cool ideas, that drastically change the general gameplay of the superhero action-adventure game. With four playable protagonists, players have complete freedom on how they want to approach the combat scenarios of the game.

The Batman Arkham games featured their fair share of skills and weapon unlocks, but never truly delved into RPG territory, something Gotham Knights wholeheartedly does. This gives players extensive customization options to tailor their favorite Bat family member toward a certain playstyle. From elemental affinities to an extensive suite of combat skills, there are plenty of options for players to choose from.

While set in the Batman universe, Gotham Knights does not give players control of the Caped Crusader. Instead, it allows them to step into the shoes of iconic members of the Bat family, including Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl.

Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, is easily the most Batman-like character in the game. She has a similar repertoire of combat skills and a traversal system that sees her glide around Gotham, just like Batman did in the Arkham games. Hence, playing as her feels the closest to the previous Batman games.

She also features a wealth of options when it comes to customization and perks.

Skills and equipment for the best Batgirl build in Gotham Knights

Batgirl's personality reflects in the way she approaches most combat scenarios and the skills that are available to her. While not as tanky as Red Hood or Nightwing, Batgirl is a very skilled combatant. She uses her dual tonfas, and a host of Bat tools, especially the Batarang, which she also incorporates into her ultimate ability.

Playing as Batgirl, players will need to time their dodges, and as such, the "perfect evade" skill is paramount. Apart from that, players will need to optimize their build in order to deal maximum possible damage with each hit, which can be done by infusing elemental affinities that substantially amplify the damage output on the weapons.

The best elemental affinity to use for Batgirl is the Bioelectric charge, which not only damages enemies but also stuns them.

Given that Batgirl exclusively focuses on melee combat, Bioelectric charge is the best elemental option given its ability to leave enemies vulnerable to critical damage. Here are the components of the best build for Batgirl in Gotham Knights:

Momentum Ability 1: Elemental Strike

Elemental Strike Momentum Ability 2: Tonfa Jackhammer

Tonfa Jackhammer Element: Bioelectric

Bioelectric Melee: Gold Tonfa

Gold Tonfa Ranged: Gold Batarang

Gold Batarang Mod: Elemental Effect Buildup

Elemental Effect Buildup Suit: Gold Armour

The best skills to choose from for the aforementioned build are as follows:

Second Wind

Vigilante Resolve

Unflinching Heavy Strike

Heavyweight

The momentum abilities to focus on for this build are Elemental Strike and Tonfa Jackhammer. These not only boost regular melee attacks, but also increase critical chance, and stun on landing heavy attacks, which can be very useful once paired with bioelectric charge elemental affinity.

That rounds up the best build option for Batgirl in Gotham Knights. While WB Games Montreal's new action-adventure game might not have had the same impact on players and Batman fans as the Arkham games did, it is still a fairly great single-player open-world superhero action game.

Gotham Knights is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

