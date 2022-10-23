All Batgirl suits in Gotham Knights ranked

Gotham Knights is the latest video game based on DC comics, which tells an original story featuring four of Batman’s proteges: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. The caped crusader is dead, and it falls to the quartet of young heroes to pick up this burden and continue Bruce’s war on crime.

Set in an open-world setting, Gotham Knights allows players to play as any of the four heroes as they progress through the story, go out on patrol to stop crimes around the city, and collect intel. The game can be played either in a single-player or co-op multiplayer.

One feature of Gotham Knights is the customizability it offers players when outfitting their characters. Each hero comes with a set of various suits, and in this ranked feature, I’ll be looking at all the Transmog suits available for Batgirl. I’ll rank them based on their style, look, design, and faithfulness to the character.

Ranking all the suit styles you can use as Batgirl in Gotham Knights

Like other characters, Batgirl comes with 14 Transmog suit styles that you can unlock and use in Gotham Knights. This attributes to the primary cosmetic look of the costumes you can wear in the game, all of which you will find ranked below.

14) Shinobi

While some of the Shinobi suits in Gotham Knight are great, this one is not among them. It screams over-design, and there is simply too much going on to draw the eye to any one element. Also, Barbara has no affiliation with any ninja cults in the comics, so it's not even an homage to anything.

13) Privateer

This one is pretty dull compared to the rest of the privateer skins in the game. It has some good elements to emphasize the pirate elements, but other than that, it hasn’t got much going for it. Personally, I’m not a fan.

12) Neon Noir

As with all the Neon Noir suits, it looks like it’s made of cheap materials. A good color scheme, maybe a black one, might work to make it look better, but compared to the other skins from Batgirl, this one is not good enough, unfortunately.

11) Knight Ops

The Knight Ops suits in Gotham Knights are an entirely new set of designs created for the game. While I feel mostly “meh” for these suits, Batgirl’s is quite a nice design. It has a cool tactical look, and I see it as an alternate costume for a standalone comic appearance. The face mask is a bit odd, though.

10) Demon

At first glance, I was about to rank this suit last. But then I realized it was mostly the white colorway that made it look bland. Design-wise, it has a lot to be appreciated, like the emphasis on clothing rather than armor, the spaulders on the shoulders, and the covering on the mask. A good what-if outfit for Babs if she ever joined the League of Assassins.

9) Talon

The Talon suit for Batgirl looks really good and, like Nightwing, is one of the better designs from the set. Certain colorways look great with this suit, and the scale mail on the arms is a great touch. The eyes on the mask are the only problem in it for me, which makes her look a lot like Spider-Man and is quite distracting.

8) Knighthood

The Knighthood suit’s designs work great for some of the characters in Gotham Knights. Unfortunately, Batgirls is neither here nor there, as the all-black look comes off a bit plain. However, the suit is quite detailed and looks much better in gameplay. It does harken back to the Michael Keaton Batman look, which is always a plus point.

7) New Guard

This is essentially the base suit for Gotham Knights, and as an original creation, it looks pretty good. It was clearly inspired by many of Batgirl’s different suits over the years, with the domino mask being from some of her earlier designs and the homemade look from her solo comic series from 2016.

6) Eternal

The name might be a reference to the Batman Eternal comic series, but the actual suit has much in similar to the design of Batgirl’s suit in Arkham Knight. It works with a lot of colorways as well, and the full cowl has always been one of my favorite looks of the character.

5) Titan

While Barbara Gordon has never officially been a part of the Teen Titans team, the suit here is too cool to ignore. The cowl’s open visors made the suit very similar to her first appearance in the comics, where she donned a similar mask, black suit, yellow gloves, and boots. The amalgamation of armor and clothing is also perfect, making it one of the best Titan suits in Gotham Knights.

4) Year One

Despite being called Year One, this suit has many elements pulled directly from the homemade suit Barbara used in her comic series from 2016. The jacket-like torso armor, the side holster on her leg, and the gloves instead of gauntlets are all from that suit, except for the mask; that seems to be more in line with her look from the Batman: White Knight comics.

3) Beyond

There have been a few Batgirls in the Batman Beyond universe, but nothing compared to this suit. It is purely futuristic and looks like a hyper-realized version of the 2049 technology used to create Batsuits. The golden highlights (if not a bit excessive) work well with black and gray, and the mask is just pure awesomeness.

2) Metal

Another suit that lives up to the name, Batgirl’s Metal look, is a believable interpretation of an evil Barbara Gordon from the Dark Multiverse. The Metal suits are generally some of the best in the game, and this one is no different, possibly being the best in the entire set.

1) Knightwatch

And finally, with comic accuracy dialed up to a 100 and designed by Jim Lee himself, the Knighwatch suit, again, takes the cake for me. This is essentially Barbara Gordon’s first appearance suit and looks accordingly beautiful with a black and gold color scheme. It looks like it was lifted directly out of the comics, and it makes me feel like it was a missed opportunity not to have more skins like this in Gotham Knights.

And those were all the suits you could use as Batgirl in Gotham Knights? Do you agree with these rankings? Let us know your favorite suit for the character in the comments section, and leave a like on the article if you enjoyed it. Keep up with us for more on Gotham Knights and have a great day!

