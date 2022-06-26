5 video games that let you be a pirate on the high seas

Video games allow gamers to experience a lot of dream scenarios that they may not be able to in the real world, and for many that might be to set sail on a ship as a pirate. After all, as popular culture and media would have one believe, a life of crime on the high seas is one that involves adventure and finding treasure in the hidden depths of the world.

After all, who hasn’t dreamed of the freedom of sailing a ship across the vast open oceans, doing as they please, with nobody to tell them otherwise.

Many such video games out there allow players to step into the shoes of a pirate, commanding a large seaworthy vessel and crew as they voyage in the known and unknown waters. From RPGs, to ones inspired by movies or even multiplayer games, here are 5 such video games that allow players to take on the role of a pirate.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 video games that let players live the life of a pirate

1. Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

Possibly the most well-known game on this list, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag was the sixth installment in this video game franchise, and it lets players step into the sodden boots of one Edward Kenway, a Welsh Pirate who is the grandfather of the protagonist from the previous game, Assassin’s Creed III.

As Edward, players are once again thrust into the battle between the Assassins and Templars, this time set in the Golden Age of Piracy in the West Indies, from 1715 to 1722. During his travels, Edward meets various famous historical figures, the most notable of which is possibly Edward Thatch, more commonly known as 'Blackbeard.'

In the gameplay, players command a large ship with a sizable crew as they set sail between the various ports and islands of the open-world map. They may take part in large-scale ship combat, while the normal melee combat returns from the previous games. Treasure hunting also plays an important role in the game, with Edward having to often dive to great depths in search of bounty.

2. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG

Tempest is an open-world RPG game, developed by Lion’s Shade and released on August 22, 2016. Set across three different regions containing many islands to venture to, the game allows players to sail in real time, if they wish to, as they undertake various quests and side activities.

Targeted to be a full pirate simulator, players can buy and sell products to make a higher profit, plunder large ships and wrecks for loot, and attack and destroy warships and forts. Players can also fight sea monsters in certain areas of the in-game world.

The player's character can be leveled up, and the ship can be upgraded with abilities as well as cosmetic changes. Ship battles are the primary focus of the game, however, other pirate ships, mysterious cultists, and mythical monsters such as Krakens, Leviathan, and other creatures of the deep serve as the game’s enemies.

3. Pillars of Eternity II: Dreadfire

A sequel to the first game. Pillars of Eternity II: Dreadfire takes a seafaring approach to the story, set in the world of Eora. Developed by Obsidian Entertainment and released for PCs in May 2018 and later for PS4 and Xbox One in January 2018, it is a role-playing video game, played from an isometric perspective.

Players can create their own player character, dubbed as the Watcher, and the character is tasked with finding and stopping Eothas, the god of light and rebirth. This journey takes players across the seas and to Deadfire archipelago, which itself is undergoing a tumultuous war of control amongst different factions.

The game allows players to take on the role of a seafaring captain or a pirate, and it focuses on ship-based exploration and sailing across the waters to various islands and beyond. Various crew members can be hired to maintain the player’s ship as well as assist in ship-to-ship combat.

4. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

The Pirates of the Caribbean movies were possibly the most responsible for the trend of people dreaming of being pirates, so LEGO’s game inspired by these films definitely had to be on this list. Released in 2011, this pirate-themed LEGO video game retells the events from the first four movies in the franchise, with the fun and humorous spin LEGO is known for.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game allows players to play as various iconic characters from the movies, such as Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swan, and Davy Jones. Different characters have different abilities in the game, for example, Sparrow can use his compass to locate items in the game, and Elizabeth can double jump to reach inaccessible areas.

The game provides a hub world known as the Port, where players may mingle with NPCs and rest between missions. As the story progresses, the Port will also change and evolve to reveal new areas and things to do in the game. The Port is also where players will venture out on missions and unlock new characters and extras.

5. Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is possibly the best pirate simulator out there, with a focus on multiplayer and customization options for player characters and their ships. Developed by Rare and published by Microsoft Studios, this video game was released in March 2018 for PCs and Xbox One, with a version for Xbox Series X/S being released in November 2020.

As an example of a great game that exists as a live-service, Sea of Thieves has offered various content updates and expansions for players to enjoy. It has even launched Pirates of the Caribbean-based content, with a campaign that let players interact with Disney’s Captain Jack Sparrow and unearth the mystery of a sinister curse.

In this game, players can create their very own pirate avatar and buy their own ship, from a small 2-person Sloop to a large Galleon for up to 4 people. Players can form alliances to take on enemies across the game and even cross paths with a kraken. They can also be hostile and carry out duels or ship battles. In Sea of Thieves, the ocean is the limit for how one wants to play their pirate life.

