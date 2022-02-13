LEGO Doctor Who game rumored for 2023

A recent rumor on Reddit might have shed light on an unannounced LEGO title. According to user PRG-Writes, developer Traveler's Tales is working on a LEGO game based on Doctor Who.

The popular BBC sci-fi series will be celebrating its 60th anniversary next year, so this seems like a possibility.

Doctor Who might be getting a LEGO makeover

Further details include a narrative centered around a new rendition of the Doctor traveling through time to interact with his other selves, and these other Doctors will also act as playable characters. That's hardly surprising, given LEGO games often boast sizable character rosters.

It is also set to feature major episodes from the franchise, which will manifest in the form of countless locales for players to jump and bash around in. These range from the series' renowned Victorian England setting, to alien planets.

It will supposedly launch next year (2023). While no platforms were mentioned, the current LEGO trends indicate that the title could be available for all major platforms.

Who is Doctor Who?

Debuting in 1963, Doctor Who features an extraterrestrial called Time Lord, who looks like a human. Terming himself as Doctor, he sets out on a journey to explore the unknown mysteries of the universe in his spaceship called TARDIS.

He is able to change his form to other humanoid Doctors, and regenerate when gravely wounded. This effectively renders him immortal because of his incarnations. His adventures showcase his fascination with planet Earth and its humans, protecting them from threats and enemies with his abilities and tools.

This won't be the first Doctor Who x LEGO video game collaboration though. LEGO Dimensions launched in 2015 for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Wii U. It was a toy-to-life game where external toy peripherals tied into the gameplay.

While the base game saw various LEGO characters across franchises interact, like Batman and Gandalf (from Lord of the Rings), the Doctor also made an appearance alongside 12 additional incarnations in a brand new mission as a Level Pack.

Then there was last year's Edge of Reality. Originally released as a VR game, it saw a standalone release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, it garnered mostly unfavorable reviews that criticized the unfocused nature of gameplay as well as the technical issues.

Fans of the Doctor will be hoping the rumored LEGO game does the series justice. And for those that enjoy the popular brick toy games, here's a reminder that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches in April of this year.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee