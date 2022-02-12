Lego Brawls: release date, platforms and more

RED Games’ flagship mobile fighting game, Lego Brawls, was first released on September 19, 2019, as an Apple Arcade exclusive. Now, the devs of the game have announced that Lego Brawls will soon come to PC and consoles, including PS4 and PS5.

The 4v4 multiplayer title is heavily inspired by the Super Smash Bros. and offers similar features, such as character customization.

During Nintendo Direct, Red Games announced the debut of Lego Brawls on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in summer 2022. Since the title was only available on the Apple Arcade, it had a very limited reach, and conversely, hampered its popularity.

Lego Brawls finally coming to PC and consoles

For players who are unfamiliar with the game, Lego Brawls is a 4v4 multiplayer fighting game in which players can create their own Lego character and use them for combat.

Gamers will also be able to customize their characters and earn fittings like guns, costumes, and power-ups. As the title will be updated for next-gen consoles, RED is expected to bring a lot of improvements in the game.

The Vice President of Lego Games, Bali Padda, revealed that his inspiration for the game was to create a game that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Players are excited to see what changes developers bring to the game, as the title was originally built for mobile devices.

In a recent interview, Bali said:

“The summer release includes cross-play (cross-platform play), enabling friends of all ages and platform preferences to team up and bash their way through iconic LEGO-themed levels.”

Games like Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros are part of the crossover fighting genre, which is ever-increasing in popularity. However, at this juncture, there are few games that have made their mark on the particular brand of games.

Inasmuch, Lego Brawls will be the perfect game for those who love a fast-paced 4v4 fighting game with a lot of attention to detail. Although RED has revealed no official release date for the game, they have confirmed that the game will hit stores in summer 2022.

