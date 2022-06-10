5 DC characters and superheroes who deserve a video game title

Video games that feature superheroes are incredibly popular within the industry. Seeing fan-favorite characters come to life on gaming systems feels exhilarating.

Video games have always portrayed fantastical ideas in a limitless space and there is almost no ceiling video games can’t break through at this point. There is no stopping the impossible juggernaut.

DC Comics have been around for a long time now. They first started back in the 30s and have become a prominent part of pop culture. The characters that DC Comics portrayed were incredibly well-written and thought-out.

Iconic heroes like Superman, the Batman, and Wonder Woman, along with their just as popular villains Lex Luthor, the Joker, and Darkseid have become household names across many generations.

While there are video games out there that feature some of DC’s finest, there are some fan-favorite characters that have needlessly been left out. This list features some really popular characters from the DC universe that deserve their own break in the gaming world.

1) Black Manta

Black Manta is the arch-enemy of Justice League member Aquaman. He first made his comic book debut in a 1967 issue of Aquaman. He can be seen as the exact opposite of the famed King of Atlantis and he has deep contempt for the seas and wishes to rule them.

Black Manta is known to have enhanced abilities and wears an iconic black diver suit that helps him delve into the deepest parts of the ocean. He has other weaponry and gadgets that aid him in his hunt for Aquaman and there is more to Black Manta than meets the eye.

A video game featuring Black Manta would be spectacular. The pitch would be simple, an open world that is set underwater which players can explore as an underwater Batman.

Black Manta has enough of a backstory to build a new narrative on and he can serve as this anti-hero in a video game experience that will take players through some very interesting locations. An example would be the different biomes of Subnautica.

There are, however, a ton of problems video game developers could run into. Combat would be a little difficult to design and would feel especially jarring if players face foes in a place that isn't fluid.

There aren’t a lot of ways developers can successfully implement this system in a way that will be fun and engaging at the same time. A Black Manta game seems like it is out of the realm of possibility at the moment, but in this day and age, a lot can surprise gamers.

2) Green Arrow

Green Arrow is a DC Comics superhero that made his first appearance all the way back in 1941. He is the alter ego of wealthy businessman Oliver Queen. Much like Bruce Wayne, he is quite a celebrity in Star City and he protects it from no-good criminals by donning the iconic costume of the Green Arrow.

He is definitely no ordinary human, his abilities and skills are only matched by his peak physical and mental conditioning. The Green Arrow is extremely proficient with a bow and utilizes many special arrows when need be. He is also skilled in hand-to-hand combat, which he uses in tandem with his bow that can be seen as an extension of himself.

A video game featuring Green Arrow can easily be accomplished. There is already so much groundwork that has been laid out by the Arkham franchise and Rocksteady can easily make a Green Arrow game with the same engine.

Batman has the same vigilante story that Green Arrow has and there is a lot that can be reused when making the game. Combat can also follow a similar fashion with more emphasis on the bow. This game is just waiting for it to happen and all game developers have to do is push the ‘go’ button.

Green Arrow in video gaming would definitely be a treat but it would feel repetitive to the Arkham games. There are, however, a plethora of villains to choose from and the story would definitely be unique. A standalone Green Arrow game will definitely look flashy.

3) Constantine

John Constantine is one of DC’s best characters. He was created by legendary writer Alan Moore along with a few other key writers. He first appeared way back in 1985 and has since then become the lead character of his own series titled ‘Hellblazer,’ which has been critically acclaimed.

Constantine’s story is quite intriguing. It involves death, demons, sin, and hell. There is no character quite like him and a standalone video game would definitely work.

For gameplay, the game could follow John Constantine through a third-person perspective. John’s abilities lie in the supernatural and less so in hand-to-hand combat. There could be a heavy emphasis on using his renowned magical skills and ability to exorcise any demon no matter how difficult.

An open-world setting would probably not work, but the game could excel in a Soulslike genre. With Constantine lacking any physical abilities, the game could focus on him resorting to ranged combat and absolutely avoiding physical altercations.

If a Constantine game is made, it should follow Soulslike elements. John Constantine is a very intriguing and appealing character. With the age of the anti-hero looming over, he can be an excellent protagonist in his own standalone video game.

4) The Flash

The fastest man alive, the Flash was introduced to the world back in 1940 and he has stood the test of time ever since. The character is arguably one of DC’s best.

Throughout the various iterations, his core identity has always remained the same. Nicknamed the Scarlet Speedster, fans have always been able to recognize the Flash in any form or alter ego. The Flash can do anything at the drop of a hat and he is one of DC’s most powerful characters.

There is no doubt that if a Flash game is made, it will definitely be open world. For the game to work, it must utilize every ounce of speed that the character has. In the comics, Flash is severely overpowered and his presence almost always trivializes any fight.

To counter this, the Flash has a very interesting cast of villains to challenge the Scarlet Speedster. Game developers can build a fantastic Flash game with the technology present.

The Flash will be appearing as a character in Rocksteady’s upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Players won’t be able to control the Flash but it does give game developers some insight on how to make Flash move around in the world.

5) Superman

The last entry on this list is one of the biggest names in comic book fandom. The iconic Man of Steel was first introduced to the world in 1938 by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, who created one of the most recognizable icons of the world.

Superman is a Kryptonian who lives on Earth and protects his adopted home from any threat. Superman is one of the strongest characters ever written, with a plethora of abilities that boost his unimaginable strength. He has a handful of weaknesses but his immense strength is countered by his ability to use restraint.

Superman has had a foray into gaming and it is one that fans do not speak of. Creating a Superman video game would be incredibly difficult. There is just no way that this game could be possible on a technical level.

Superman is a being who can move at supersonic speeds that cannot be perceived by the human eye. He is also invincible, hence the Man of Steel tag. Gameplay would have to revolve around him being weakened by a plot device which would then enable combat to make some sense.

A Superman game is not completely out of the question. There is just so much potential with this character and a game would definitely work. There’s a lot that needs to be ironed out, but until then, a full-fledged Superman video game remains a pipe dream.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

