All Red Hood suits in Gotham Knights ranked

Gotham Knights is the new superhero game out now, which sees the four heroes, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, strive to maintain peace in Gotham after the untimely demise of Batman. The game can be played in single-player or co-op untethered multiplayer, set in a living, breathing Gotham City.

Gotham Knights is an open-world RPG where players can level up characters, unlock new abilities, and, most importantly, look stylish while taking down thugs. The game offers a couple of different ways to outfit the heroes in several suits themed after their various comic appearances and references.

In this article, I’ll look at all the suits you can equip using Red Hood and rank them based on their appearance and overall style factor or faithfulness to the comics. Just to be clear, this ranking is purely based on my preference, and you are allowed to have your own opinion, obviously.

Ranking all the suit styles you can use as Red Hood in Gotham Knights

In Gotham Knights, you’ll have access to a number of different suits for each character, either as craftable gear or suit styles as a Transmog. To keep things simple, I’ll only be looking at all 14 different Transmog suit styles for Red Hood and not every craftable suit, as the latter is basically a random drop.

14) Neon Noir

Neon Noir (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Now, I’m actually a fan of most of the suit styles in the game. Unlike the debacle that was Marvel’s Avengers, where most in-game free suits were cheap recolors, Gotham Knights has a good selection of original suits that look great.

Having said that, Neon Noir is probably the plainest-looking suit of the bunch. A few tweaks to the color scheme might make it look better, but its base appearance is too simple and bland.

13) Titan

Titan (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The name is a reference to the Teen Titans or simply the Titans team from the comics. While Jason Todd was never on the team as Red Hood, he made a very brief appearance once when he was still Robin.

This is possibly why the default colorway is green and red. However, the colors don’t really work together, and the overall appeal is thus lessened somewhat.

12) Knight Ops

Knight Ops (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

This Gotham Knights suit style’s name is not one I’m familiar with, and I don’t think it references any comic-related stuff. The color scheme is far better than the previous two suits, although the look is too generic and detracts a little from Red Hood’s iconic jacket game.

11) Privateer

Privateer (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Modeled to look like a pirate, this suit from Gotham Knights is quite a stylish piece. The long overcoat and multiple belts around the hip harken to some of the outfits from Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. However, the theme is quite unrelated to the character, and other suits in the game are far superior to this one.

10) New Guard

New Guard (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

This is a recolored version of the default suit for Red Hood in Gotham Knights. As an original take, it’s quite a good suit, and I love the tactical hoodie Jason is donning. The only reason it ranks low is that the other suits are just better in comparison, and this one comes off as a bit too simple.

9) Eternal

Eternal (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The name is probably a reference to the Batman Eternal arc in the comics. However, since Red Hood appears in it wearing his standard attire, I do not see the point of this suit. The color scheme is cool; however, the Beyond suit pulls it off far better, in my opinion.

8) Shinobi

Shinobi (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The Shinobi suit works for Jason primarily because he does have a history of learning ninja-like techniques from the League of Assassins. Additionally, the suit looks super cool and retains the iconic jacket element for which Red Hood is known.

7) Talon

Talon (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The Talon suits are a hit or miss for me. It comes primarily down to the design, and Red Hood looks a bit too flamboyant. It is still a great suit, though, and I imagine, for some, it is one of their favorites.

6) Beyond

Beyond (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

And now, we step into some of the coolest designs for Red Hood in Gotham Knights. As the name suggests, Beyond is meant to invoke the same look as Batman Beyond, Terry McGinnis from the year 2040.

In my opinion, the suit fully manages to reach that goal and re-envisions a Red Hood in the future. The lack of a jacket is sad, but I suppose the leather had to go in an age where even Batman doesn’t wear a cape.

5) Year One

Year One (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

Year One is a term used in DC to describe a character’s first appearance. Thus, the reduced emphasis on armor and a more traditional jacket look are in keeping with the tone. The suit is also inspired by the Red Hood designs from the Batman: White Knight comics.

4) Knighthood

Knighthood (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

This is the reward you’ll get for completing the game once and is accordingly cool to look at. While I’m generally not a fan of all-black suits, this one works with the red highlight on the logo and mask. As a protege of Batman, it is also in keeping with the Dark Knight’s whole deal.

3) Metal

Metal (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The name references the Dark Nights Metal comic, which introduced a whole new dark multiverse to the DC universe. Thus, this look could easily be one of the various suits Red Hood's doomed to die in one of the worlds that inhabit the dark. It’s so cool and aesthetically pleasing that I’ll even overlook the lack of a jacket.

2) Demon

Demon (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

The name could be a generic reference to a demonic skin or the League of Assassins. Whatever the case, the end result is absolutely fantastic as the fully covered face, the red contrasting with black, and the wrappings on the arms and legs work so well together. Easily the most unique skin for Red Hood in Gotham Knights.

1) Knightwatch

Knightwatch (Image via YouTube - BloodThirstyLord)

My favorite skin in the game for Red Hood is probably the Knightwatch, as it is the classic suit from the comics. Legendary comic-book artist Jim Lee himself designed the suit, which is probably why it looks so aesthetically satisfying.

The red of the symbol pops like blood, and the jacket, blended with armor, is the perfect mix of metal and leather.

And those were all of Red Hood’s suits in Gotham Knights. Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know your favorite Red Hood suit in the comments, and consider leaving a like on the article if you enjoyed it. Keep up with us for more on Gotham Knights and have a great day!

