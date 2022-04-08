DC partners with Webtoon to bring new Zatanna, Red Hood, and Vixen series

Digital comic book publishers DC and Webtoon are continuing their partnership that started with September 2021's Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. And now, the publishers are bringing three new titles that will be released later this year.

As promised by Webtoon, fans can expect more information related to release dates and language translations in the coming weeks/months. All we can let you know is that the first title that will be released is Vixen: NYC. It will be later followed by Red Hood: Outlaws and Zatanna & The Ripper.

In an interview, DC's vice president of Sales and Marketing, Nancy Spears, said:

"The DC and WEBTOON partnership is an exciting opportunity to explore new genres with iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains, telling new stories that new and old fans can enjoy."

Diving into the DC and Webtoon's upcoming titles

1) Vixen: NYC

Vixen: NYC is the creation of writer Jasmine Walls and artist Manou Azumi. The story revolves around Mari Jiwe, who spent her childhood in a small town in North Carolina.

Upon completing graduation, she goes to Ghana to see her extended family. Over there, she receives an unusual totem from her relative, passed on for generations in their family.

After returning home, Mari immediately relocates to New York for higher studies, and one day, she decides to inspect the mysterious totem and ends up releasing its magic.

She is then hit by several superpowers of New York's animal kingdom. After getting these abilities, it's hard for Mari to lead the life of an ordinary girl in college. Now, she has to figure out her superhuman instincts.

Then, the women who look extraordinary, like Mari, are abducted across the city. Mari soon learns that one of her distant relatives, General Maksai, is looking out for her and the crystal. However, she has to fail his evil intentions.

As she moves ahead to find answers, she realizes that the powers received by the totem have increased her potential.

2) Red Hood: Outlaws

Red Hood: Outlaws will release in the summer of 2022 (Image via DC)

Red Hood: Outlaws is expected to get a release date later this summer. The story will be written by Patrick R. Young and drawn by Nico Bascuñán.

The story will see the Outlaws fight several powerful villains. But before that, they have to fight a battle amongst themselves. Will the team succeed?

And will they be able to create separate identities from the mightiest heroes of the Justice League? We'll have to wait for the title to come out to get those answers.

3) Zattana & The Ripper

Sarah Dealy will write Zatanna & The Ripper (Image via DC)

The story revolves around one of the world's greatest magicians, Giovanni Zatara, who sends his daughter, Zatanna, to 1800s London. The reason behind sending Zatanna away is to protect her from Allura, a sorceress. Even though she wants to return to her father, she fails.

Later, John Constantine, an old friend of Zatanna, recognizes her and says that he can help her get back home. All they have to do is solve the murders committed by Jack the Ripper.

After Zatanna learns that she is also one of Jack's targets, she and John continue to look for him. So, it would be interesting to see if the duo can unmask Jack the Ripper.

