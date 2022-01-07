3 original Fortnite characters who have superpowers (& 3 that are human)

Fortnite is one of the rarest video games in the market known for its originality and ever-evolving storyline. Epic Games has rarely disappointed players with a bad original character they launched as a skin in-game.

The authenticity of the characters, their story and how it relates to the loopers and their ambition towards the Zero Point is what defines the game. As Donald Mustard, CEO of Epic Games, said in the following tweet, it seems like Fortnite and ambitious characters with superpowers go hand in hand.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Incompatible viewpoints and contradicting beliefs are the cognitive dissonance that fuel the creativity, myth making, and invention vital to humankind and our continued existence.



3 original Fortnite characters with Superpowers

1) The Cube Queen

The leader of the Last Reality and Cube Legion, The Cube Queen is by far the strongest foe that the Fortnite Island and the loopers have ever faced. Her plan to capture the enormous power of Zero Point dates way back to chapter 1 when she released Kevin The Cube on the island.

She had even summoned her armies of caretakers to get rid of all the loopers in her path throughout FORTNITEMARES 2021. But that was the end of it as The Seven swooped in to save the loopers and flipped the island, eventually drowning her into eternity.

2) Ice King

The infamous Ice King was one of the OG characters that loopers feared back in Chapter 1. He filled the island with darkness, snow and despair with his army of Ice Monsters. The Ice King possessed one of the most dangerous and destructive creatures, devourer, aka "Polar Peak Monster," alive below his castle. He was one of the most powerful Kings that had invaded for the Zero Point's energy.

3) Ragnarok

The legendary Ragnarok skin is considered one of the most powerful characters in Fortnite. He possesses mystical powers and cold raw strength from the origin of Viking Village back in Chapter 1. Ragnarok slowly evolves into a different variant with an ancient animal skull and a bluish-white icy glare. As an NPC, he waits for those who also seek the glory of battlefield spoils.

3 original Fortnite characters who are Human

1) Agent Jonesy

Agent Jonesy (Character Model: Jonesy) is an agent of the Imagined Order who has entered the loop several times. He's known for his betrayal towards the IO in order to save the island from its terrible plans to protect the loop. By joining hands with The Seven, Agent Jones plans to liberate the Zero Point and break the loop for the better of the flipsiders.

2) Midas

Mastermind of The Agency, Midas is indeed human with a dreadful curse to turn everything he touches into gold. He is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite that has a number of variants and an ever-evolving storyline.

From his exploits of defying the Storm, to building his army of resurrected Henchmen, his repeated attempts to conquer the Zero Point have terribly failed. His high intelligence and the touch of gold is something that players admire.

3) The Foundation

The only Fortnite character who carries a hell of a punch, The Foundation is the leader of The Seven and a fan favorite. From saving the flipsiders during The Last Reality, to helping Agent Jones escape IO's torture, his motives have always been towards freeing the Island from the loop and the Zero Point.

He is quick, decisive and one of the strongest characters to fight the Imagined Order and their exploited leader "Geno".

