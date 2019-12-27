Fortnite now has random Snowstorms; 'Ice King' making a return?

Aditya
Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Snowstorm covering the entire map.

We have seen snow, we have seen rain and we have seen good sunny days in Fortnite. But yesterday, Fortnite players saw a blizzard cover the entire map in a thick foggy snowstorm that left them with zero visibility.

It isn't uncommon for certain POI's within the map to get covered in snow now. Fortnite has been known to flip its terrain and weather quite often, especially during the festive seasons. From Polar Peak to Frosty flights, they all had a thick layer of snow covering them and the usual high / low terrain type.

This new snowstorm that seemingly appears out of nowhere is the latest 'weather' addition into the game.

The storm comes quickly and there is no warning of any kind that would allow players to prepare for it. It is absolutely random, and lasts up to two or three minutes tops.

The visibility during these 'snowstorms' is very limited, allowing you to see only a couple meters ahead of you. Most players rely on sounds around them to track and hunt their enemies down.

Sniper rifles, Assault rifles and other medium- to long-range weapons become useless at this time; the only way to kill an enemy is to be within 2-4 feet of them.

While there are many speculations about what this might portend, one of the more interesting ones is that the snowstorms suggest the return of 'King of all things cold' a.k.a. 'The Ice King' from Season 7.

Could this be a sign of 'Ice King's' return into the game?

That said, many others are brushing it off as just a random addition to keep players from being bored. That is a distinct possibility too, considering there have been no major updates to the Chapter 2 Season 1 storyline and that the community is still two months away from Season 2, which will be out in February.

