Lego The Jim Lee Batman Collection: Where to buy, price, and more about 4167 piece set

Amid all the excitement for The Batman, Lego has unveiled a new Jim Lee-themed Batman art set that many of us will want to add to our collections.

With the release date so close, people are bound to fall in love with every product Gotham's favorite superhero. It was also only a matter of time before Lego expanded its minifigure-scaled movie tie-in sets and technical products into the adult collection category.

Diving into Lego The Jim Lee Batman Collection

Where to buy and price

The Lego Art 31205 DC Jim Lee Batman Collection will be released on Lego Shop Online from March 1 for US $119.99; CAN $149.99; UK £104.99.

It can also be purchased from third-party sellers on Amazon and eBay.

Contents

The Jim Lee Batman Collection set isn't the kind of Lego set we saw in The Lego Batman Movie, but it provides you the opportunity to create a striking portrait.

The set includes over 4,000 pieces that one must assemble in a frame to create an image of Batman, as drawn by legendary DC artist Jim Lee.

It can almost be compared to Lego's version of a jigsaw puzzle, but there's a twist. While the parts can be assembled to form the Caped Crusader, they can also create images of two other Batman characters: The Joker and Harley Quinn.

What's unique about the Lego set?

The packaging for this kit is quite conventional for both the Lego Art theme and the Adult Collector series in general.

A large image of the primary mosaic is built in the center, with a solid black background and minimal text and images. The set's age range is "18+."

The rear of the box features the Batman image placed in the home and three inset photos of the three distinct builds included in the instructions.

The process of creating this portrait is meant to be calming and de-stressing, and if you can scan the QR code that comes with it, you'll be given peaceful music to listen to as you work. It will undoubtedly be a great experience.

It's up to us to design this portrait, but all three are wonderful and would look excellent on our desk, shelf, or wall. Furthermore, one could easily switch it up now and again to rotate between Batman, Joker, and Harley.

