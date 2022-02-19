Who is Xerø? DC Character explained as 50 Cent set to develop live-action film based on comics by Christopher Priest

As per Deadline, 50 Cent's production house, G-Unit Film & Television, is set to develop DC Comics' Xerø in a live-action film in partnership with Color Farm Media. The movie would be based on Christopher Priest and ChrisCross' limited-series comic under DC.

The adaptation will be produced by 50 Cent, Illuminous' production banner, Erika Alexander, and Ben Arnon from Color Farm Media. The latter has previously been involved with DC's owner WarnerMedia to develop three television projects.

According to Deadline, Detective Comics or their parent organization WarnerMedia will not be associated with this project as Christopher Priest currently owns the comic's rights. In 2008, the rights reportedly reverted to the creator, i.e., Priest.

What is known about Xerø comics' Coltrane Walker?

Coltrane Walker in comics (Image via Christopher Priest/DC)

The film will be based on the comic run, which in turn is based on Xerø, a government agent named Coltrane Walker. This character debuted in its titular series in a 12-issue comic run from May 1997 to April 1998.

As per the original comics, Coltrane Walker was actually Trane Walker, an African-American athlete residing in National City. His alter-ego Coltrane would disguise himself as a caucasian man during his secret missions.

In the comics, Coltrane was killed in his very first mission, after which he was resurrected by X-enzyme. While the experimentation gave him certain abilities, it took away Coltrane's emotional capabilities, making him a cold and calculating assassin.

His powers include intangibility, which allows him to phase through solid objects or walk on water. Walker's bio-organic and mechanical implants give him abilities like laser eyes.

Xerø's film adaptation

DC Comics - Universo #TheBatman @UniversoDCnauta A DC está desenvolvendo uma nova franquia de filmes do personagem Xero.



50 Cent e Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television estão estarão por trás dessa franquia.



Via: @deadline A DC está desenvolvendo uma nova franquia de filmes do personagem Xero.50 Cent e Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television estão estarão por trás dessa franquia.Via: @deadline 🚨A DC está desenvolvendo uma nova franquia de filmes do personagem Xero. 50 Cent e Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television estão estarão por trás dessa franquia.Via: @deadline https://t.co/WWMuSVQZsZ

50 Cent's statement to Deadline showcased that the intended movie franchise may switch up some of the character's origin story and powers. The rapper-turned-actor and director told the publication:

"Watch as we build Xerø into a franchise alongside Christopher and Color Farm Media. I can't wait for the world to meet Trane Walker in an all new way."

Meanwhile, Illuminous CEO Joseph Illidge teased:

"Xerø is the perfect action hero for our times in a story that is equal parts James Bond and James Baldwin."

Illidge also hinted that the franchise would be a thriller, which may hint at a socio-political-thriller genre, considering the character's comic book origin. The movie will likely include social commentaries on racial contrast in the USA.

Previously, 50 Cent was also associated with Anthony Piper's comic series, Trill League, which also included African-American superheroes. The rapper reportedly developed the project as an animated series with Quibi. However, the series remains in limbo now, with the latter closing operations.

Edited by Prem Deshpande