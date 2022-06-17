What is known about DC's new multiverse? Details explored following Dark Crisis tease

The biggest event of DC Comics this year, Dark Crisis, has fans getting excited worldwide. So far, we have been acquainted with the one-shot comic: Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 and the comic series that the event is all about: Dark Crisis #1, and we cannot wait to find out more.

Dark Crisis began with the death of Justice League in Justice League #75 and showed the readers a world without a Justice League. It also showcased the rise of younger heroes like Nightwing, Jon Kent's Superman, Jackson Hyde's Aquaman, and Damian Wayne's Robin in the aftermath.

However, with the release of recent covers and inferences about a new multiverse, DC has provided lots to ponder about the series' future.

Dark Crisis teases beginning of new multiverse

In the latest issue, Dark Crisis #2, we witness Jon Kent creating a new Justice League, including Ted Kord's Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes' Blue Beetle, Jackson Hyde's Aquaman, Damian Wayne's Robin, Sojourner Mullein's Green Lantern, Kimiyo Hoshi's Doctor Light, Harley Quinn, Frankenstein, Supergirl, Booster Gold and Killer Frost.

Jon first went to his mentor Nightwing to ask him if he would take on the responsibility of creating a new Justice League. Unsurprisingly, Nightwing told Jon that he believes the league is still alive, and we all know that a world-class detective like Nightwing is never wrong.

As it turns out, Justice League is alive, and the young generation of heroes needs to free them from their despair.

Dark Crisis will continue to be resolved with the upcoming issues of the series. One, in particular, will hint at the new multiverse going ahead being Flash #783, where Wally West will set on a journey to free Barry Allen:

DC said about the issue:

"Wally West is exhausted and has been running nonstop since even before he had to step up in the wake of the loss of the Justice League. But, as he's figured out what he needs to do to free Barry (while also keeping Wallace from falling into Pariah's plans), he's also long overdue for a chat with Linda."

It is most likely that Wally will find out about the other league members as he tries to free Barry. It is revealed that the Justice League is stuck in diverse worlds as Pariah has created different utopias for them to suffer.

Now, it's in the hands of the younger generation of heroes to free them from their misery. The synopsis of Dark Crisis #4 reads:

"Witness the birth of the new DC Multiverse! Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah's new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information — or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on!"

Clearly, a lot is coming our way. So, to keep up, DC Comics has unveiled the dates and titles of every issue of the event:

Event checklist (Image via DC Comics)

Dark Crisis will be an event to remember. It may create a new history in the comic book industry, and witnessing it happening in front of our eyes will be a privilege.

The series will uncover tons of exciting information about the upcoming multiverse and reveal its commencement by the end of its final pages.

The big event is here to stay until December, and for now, the new Justice League, the attack on Titans Tower, and the battle between sworn enemies, Deathstroke and Nightwing, have fans extremely excited.

