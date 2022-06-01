Road to Dark Crisis #1: Will Nightwing start a new Justice League?

Dark Crisis comes with great news for Nightwing fans. The hero is finally getting a chance to shine among the rest, and we're most definitely going to see him stepping into Batman's shoes (maybe even literally).

Batman is the greatest superhero in DC Comics. He has a long list of magnificent achievements, but you can add adopting Dick Grayson on top of them. Bruce made Dick who he is today. But one thing that Nightwing is much better at than even Batman is a leader, and Batman knows it.

The hero has been leading the Titans since the beginning of time, but now the stakes may get more prominent as he leads an all-new Justice League among the events in Dark Crisis.

Exploring Nightwing's role in the Dark Crisis

Titans Rebirth #19 (Image via DC Comics)

Justice League is dead, along with Justice League Incarnate! Our beloved heroes are crushed by the puppets of The Great Darkness, one by one, in their battle to save the multiverse. As the world crumbles over at the hands of The Great Darkness, the responsibility falls over to the next generation of heroes to save the entire multiverse.

If anyone can lead these heroes to success, defeat The Great Darkness, and maybe even bring the league back to life (face it, they're not dead), it's Dick Grayson.

talks JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS (issue out 5/31) with bit.ly/3vQ1nHW "This story felt like the natural next step after Death of the Justice League. Where does Jon go when everything hits the fan? He goes to Nightwing." @Williamson_Josh talks JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS (issue out 5/31) with @CBR "This story felt like the natural next step after Death of the Justice League. Where does Jon go when everything hits the fan? He goes to Nightwing."@Williamson_Josh talks JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS (issue out 5/31) with @CBR: bit.ly/3vQ1nHW https://t.co/Ucaml7kcbN

In Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, we see a worried Jon Kent rush to Gotham City searching for his friend/mentor, Dick Grayson, to get some comfort in the chaos. He finds Dick in time but is baffled over his reaction to the death of the Justice League. Dick seems to be his most normal self; he's cracking jokes while fighting a villain.

Shan Jeyan | Golden Deer🦌 | Pearl Clan @jeyshan26 A lot of people like to say Nightwing or other veteran should lead the Justice League for Dark Crisis, but I'm a really big fan of Dick going "uh no, they'll be back soon" because it just works so well as a post-Obsidian Age and even post-Batman Reborn motivation for him. A lot of people like to say Nightwing or other veteran should lead the Justice League for Dark Crisis, but I'm a really big fan of Dick going "uh no, they'll be back soon" because it just works so well as a post-Obsidian Age and even post-Batman Reborn motivation for him.

After some questioning, Dick then tells Jon about the several times he saw superheroes coming back to life, including when he had to be Batman when Bruce was declared dead. The hero seemed to deny Batman's death, but he did have a point.

Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 (Image via DC Comics)

After hearing his response, Jon asks him about the people who haven't magically come back to life, bringing Dick back to reality and pushing him to think about the deaths of Alfred and his parents (not exactly superheroes). He also reminded him that the multiverse is at an imminent threat.

At that time, Jon asked Dick the most anticipated question, will he create a new Justice League to save the multiverse?

While Dick is still hesitant to step into Batman's shoes, he is the kind of guy who shows up when people need him. This means he is most likely to step up as the leader of a new league of heroes, if not full-time, perhaps as an interim head, until the Holy Trinity comes back. But what makes us excited about this element is whether or not he will lead the Justice League full-time when the Dark Crisis is over?

Spidey Foreva @RJSpi18 #Nightwing not only being a lead in Dark Crisis but potentially being a member in the New Justice League is a dream come true. #Nightwing not only being a lead in Dark Crisis but potentially being a member in the New Justice League is a dream come true. https://t.co/ffd99GmVF2

Dick has consistently refused to become Batman or be a part of the Justice League, but the events of the Dark Crisis have forced him to accept his destiny. Only time can tell what is going to happen next. The events of the Dark Crisis may even brilliantly change the DC universe.

With Nightwing being nominated for five Eisner Awards, fans are excited to see more and more from the superhero. While the next issue will tell us the detailed role that Nightwing will play in the Crisis events, fans are particularly excited about seeing him as the almighty head of the league.

